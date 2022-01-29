| 11.4°C Dublin

Not In the Minister’s Back Yard NIMBY ministers push housing crisis solutions somewhere else

Close

Community Development Minister Joe O’Brien opposes the rezoning of land on the Skerries estate where he lives, for housing. Photo: Mark Condren

Fionnán Sheahan

Percy French was inspired to write “where the mountains of Mourne sweep down to sea” by the view on the horizon from Skerries in north County Dublin.

Now another ‘Mourne View’ is a talking point in the picturesque seaside town.

