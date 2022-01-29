Not In the Minister’s Back Yard NIMBY ministers push housing crisis solutions somewhere else

Percy French was inspired to write “where the mountains of Mourne sweep down to sea” by the view on the horizon from Skerries in north County Dublin.

Now another ‘Mourne View’ is a talking point in the picturesque seaside town.

And the tale of the Community Development Minister who’s against public housing being developed in his own community, just yards from his own house, is a microcosm of the problem.

Like everywhere else, north County Dublin has a housing crisis. Fingal County Council is currently putting together its development plan for the rest of the decade.

Housing is a key component as the council aims to add 16,245 new homes from 2023 to 2029.

After Covid-19 delays, at their first in-person meeting about the plan this week in the Grand Hotel in Malahide, which went on for seven hours, councillors were told the strategy was to “ensure the right land is available at the right time with the right infrastructural developments”.

To address housing supply, new greenfield sites will be rezoned. Not everyone can be accommodated in new estates off a motorway. The council is also looking to build additional houses in areas with existing infrastructure.

The balance has to be struck between protecting the identity of north County Dublin towns like Howth, Sutton, Baldoyle, Portmarnock, Malahide, Donabate, Lusk, Rush and Skerries and also providing new housing. Besides, people who were born and reared in an area want to live there.

“Rezoning of lands for residential development to provide housing or infill housing for local family members arose in a number of submissions received, notably at St Catherine’s Estate, Rush; Quay Road, Portrane; Skerries,” the chief executive AnnMarie Farrelly noted in her report.

Covid-19 has also put a greater emphasis on the ‘10/15-minute city concept’, where shops, schools and workplaces can be reached within 15 minutes by foot, bicycle or public transport, along with more emphasis on cycle lanes and footpaths.

The Mourne View estate in Skerries is an example of the pressures on councils across the country to deliver housing.

Fingal County Council wants to rezone part of the green space in the middle of the large local authority estate for additional houses.

The infrastructure is there already, with the roads, sewerage and electricity supply making it virtually ‘shovel ready’ for some homes.

Along with a community centre in the estate and primary school alongside it, shops and public transport are within walking distance, with a train station bringing commuters into Dublin city centre in less than 40 minutes. It’s the very essence of a ready-made community for new housing.

Not so, says the Community Development Minister He wants the green space to be maintained and is objecting to the rezoning and new housing being built. The houses can go elsewhere. “It’s important to note too that there is not a scarcity of zoned land in Fingal,” the minister says.

The Community Development Minister is Joe O’Brien, the Green Party TD for Dublin Fingal, the local TD in Skerries – and a resident of the Mourne View estate. The minister’s house is 25 yards from the site to be rezoned for new housing.

Just weeks after becoming a minister when the Coalition was formed in 2020, Mr O’Brien came to national attention when he abstained on a vote on legislation to extend protection to renters impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic. He said he he felt it didn’t go far enough, declaring “it could have been stronger in terms of preventing and reducing homelessness”.

The rebellion by a minister caused astonishment in the Coalition. He got off with just a two-month removal of speaking rights and a minor telling off from his party leader Eamon Ryan.

“The issue of homelessness is an extremely important one for me, I’ve worked in the area, I’ve been a whistleblower in the area, I have friends who work in the NGOs,” O’Brien said at the time.

But the minister’s commitment to ending homelessness seems to have caveats attached. Without question, the rezoning would take about a third of the green space in the estate for new housing.

But the Green TD claims the rezoning will result in the loss of two football pitches.

The local council says the pitches are not in danger at all. “It would be the council’s intention that the pitches are protected,” a council spokesperson said.

During the week, Taoiseach Micheál Martin complained about the Opposition objecting to the housing developments and accused Sinn Féin of trying to “exploit a crisis for their own electoral gain”.

“What the Irish people cannot afford and what renters cannot afford is Sinn Féin and others – I apply this to everyone – consistently opposing housing projects that will increase supply.”

While Micheál Martin complains about parties talking out of both sides of their mouth on housing, his message is undermined when his own ministers are also objecting in their own constituencies.

His Community Development Minister is encouraging residents to lobby councillors to oppose housing.

“If the proposed rezoning happens, Fingal County Council could use almost half of the area for housing, resulting in the loss of two playing pitches as they are,” he says in a leaflet delivered to his estate, which begins “Dear fellow Mourne Estate resident”. The minister is effectively saying ‘Not In My Back Yard’.

The Taoiseach says the housing crisis is “too big for politics”. The late great Irish-American politician Tip O’Neill coined a more appropriate phrase: “All politics is local”.