Not even Europe’s well-mannered ‘café culture’ could slow momentum of amoral malaise in this second relentless surge

WHEN I first lived in Brussels my local bar was run by a very avaricious businessman.

He packed in the punters, kept very late hours and ignored neighbours’ complaints about disrupted sleep caused by the drunken revellers he dispensed on to the streets after 2am.

Then suddenly, the Belgian law descended upon him as the local authorities took a swift decision. And each evening at 9.50pm sharp the local police arrived mob-handed and watched our avaricious publican wistfully bid adieu to dozens of punters who still had money to spend.

By 10pm the place was closed, shuttered, an d in silent darkness. That penalty continued for six months, with full late-night closing phased back over a year, always contingent on good practice.

The rest of us found alternative late-night dens which had played a more pragmatic hand in local community relations, or had more offices than homes in their vicinity. Soon many of us found late outings had to be rationed due to that vulgar carry-on called work.

The point here is that it was a practical lesson in one aspect of mainland European café culture – a topic which hoved back into view again in recent months as we learned that Covid- 19 loves alcohol. Necking it back and acting the maggot are tremendous virus spreading agents.

In every city across Europe a tiny café, on every other street corner, will sell you a can of beer or a glass of wine with your sandwich, salad, or pizza. They will probably sell you a second, and might even go a third. But everything about such places screams at you: “This is not where you go on the tear.”

When the virus hit us in Ireland in late February, and we really began to take the full import of it on board in mid-March, the first thing we lost in Ireland was our pubs. On March 15 I bid a sad farewell to my favourite local barman.

To my retrospective shame I shook hands – something I have not done for many months – with the few stragglers who were still around and made a sad journey home. Had I known pubs would not re-open until September 21, before being suddenly shut down again 15 nights later on “Black Tuesday” October 6, my sorrow that March evening would have known no bounds.

Meanwhile, back on mainland Europe, while all the state authorities put in place various forms of restrictions, many kept their café s running, albeit with mask and social distancing rules. Even less than a fortnight ago, Taoiseach Micheál Martin, after an EU leaders’ summit in Covid locked-down Brussels, noted that many of our fellow member states had looser constraints than Ireland.

Belgium kept its pubs and café s long after Ireland as did France. The reality is that while we chafe about a “confused message” in Ireland mainly regional variations on Covid restrictions in Europe amount to a head-wreck, especially for those people who live close to regional borders.

For the record, Belgium did close its bars and café s in due course. And last Sunday week they finally closed all bars, café s and restaurants across all regions. With one of the world’s most serious Covid- 19 problems it was inevitable.

Back here the reality is that many bars work a locally adapted “café culture”., But the decent ones rarely get much credit for toeing the line.

Going back to my departure point, the Brussels authorities did not shut down all late-night bars because of one cowboy publican. They took swift action against the abuser. Food for thought about our future.