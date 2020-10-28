| 7.9°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Not even Europe’s well-mannered ‘café culture’ could slow momentum of amoral malaise in this second relentless surge

John Downing

People enjoy outdoor dining in a weatherproof dome pod during the Covid-19 pandemic in Toronto. Photo: Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP Expand

Close

People enjoy outdoor dining in a weatherproof dome pod during the Covid-19 pandemic in Toronto. Photo: Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP

People enjoy outdoor dining in a weatherproof dome pod during the Covid-19 pandemic in Toronto. Photo: Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP

AP

People enjoy outdoor dining in a weatherproof dome pod during the Covid-19 pandemic in Toronto. Photo: Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP

WHEN I first lived in Brussels my local bar was run by a very avaricious businessman.

He packed in the punters, kept very late hours and ignored neighbours’ complaints about disrupted sleep caused by the drunken revellers he dispensed on to the streets after 2am.

Then suddenly, the Belgian law descended upon him as the local authorities took a swift decision. And each evening at 9.50pm sharp the local police arrived mob-handed and watched our avaricious publican wistfully bid adieu to dozens of punters who still had money to spend.