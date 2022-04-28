Northern Ireland voters can drive huge political change – or dreary steeples can let the status quo drag on

It has been billed as the most pivotal election in the century-old existence of that fraught political entity dubbed Northern Ireland.

On this day next week, the North’s 1.3 million registered voters will have the chance to choose from 239 candidates and select 90 of these, spread across 18 constituencies, for the Stormont power-sharing assembly.

So far it has been an extraordinarily low-key election campaign with a suspicion that all the main players are trying to avoid too many sparky encounters.

Still, Sinn Féin’s Michelle O’Neill argues Brexit has made many voters review their relationship with England, Scotland and Wales. Meanwhile, DUP leader Jeffrey Donaldson warns that this is about the future of the North’s existence as a political entity embedded in the UK.

Received wisdom is there could be three important trends emerging from this vote next Thursday, May 5. Two of these could drive change not only in the North – but across the entire island.

Here are the scenarios in summary:

1) Sinn Féin could emerge as the biggest party

Many opinion polls suggest this. It would give a nationalist party potential political leadership in the North for the first time in its 101-year existence with Michelle O’Neill as putative first minister. This cannot be taken for granted – but if it happens, it raises questions about the shaky power-sharing arrangements that have been in stop-start mode for the past 15 years.

Jeffrey Donaldson’s DUP would be under huge pressure to refuse to restart power-sharing arrangements, if facing arguments that a Border poll looms. The title of deputy first minister is just that – because both posts are of equal value and power-sharing gives no party more real power than the other.

But history has taught us enough about the power of symbols – and flags and emblems have cost human lives across the awful years.

Northern Ireland’s business leaders have warned that, for jobs and prosperity to continue, the power-sharing structures must once more function. Businesses also want a negotiated end to the stand-off over the North’s special EU trade status, which will be hard to do without Stormont working.

Read More

Read More

2) A growing middle ground might make the running

Surveys suggest that the middle-ground Alliance Party – which has long campaigned for a cross-community approach to life-addressing bread-and-butter issues – may finally be gaining ground with a new generation.

Alliance has done well in recent elections. Its leader, Naomi Long, offers common-sense arguments to abandon the old ‘them-versus-us’ static politics of the North. If Alliance does fulfil its potential, it could find common cause with smaller groups such as the Greens and maybe even leftist groups such as People Before Profit.

There could even be potential linkage with the moderate nationalist SDLP, who have not been thanked for initiating and delivering peace in Northern Ireland back in 1998. The SDLP has campaigned on the cost of living, health, housing and education.

SDLP leader Colum Eastwood has argued that the North’s EU special trade status and the issue of who will be first minister are not questions that have come up on the doorsteps when SDLP candidates have gone out canvassing.

But if a middle ground does emerge, then current power-sharing arrangements may have to be revised to give these parties more say. That outcome may bode better for a revival of power-sharing and a compromise on the EU crux. It would be good news for Ireland north and south.

3) But this is the North, so don’t rule out the status quo

This is the dreariest option – but sadly it cannot be ruled out. The history of the North tells us that, at election time, many people quietly go tribal and vote against the other lot.

There is an argument is that we never had power-sharing, but rather had two governments, SF and DUP, in the one executive. The deal suited both parties, guaranteeing each a chunk of power for unlimited periods.

This is now the seventh election since the 1998 Good Friday Agreement. Back in 2016 the Assembly collapsed in less than a year, when Sinn Féin withdrew. An election in 2017 didn’t produce an executive for three years, which, in turn, lasted 12 months.