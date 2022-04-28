| 0.2°C Dublin

Northern Ireland voters can drive huge political change – or dreary steeples can let the status quo drag on

John Downing

Alliance party leader Naomi Long launching the party's manifesto in Belfast yesterday. Photo: Charles McQuillan/Getty Expand

Alliance party leader Naomi Long launching the party's manifesto in Belfast yesterday. Photo: Charles McQuillan/Getty

It has been billed as the most pivotal election in the century-old existence of that fraught political entity dubbed Northern Ireland.

On this day next week, the North’s 1.3 million registered voters will have the chance to choose from 239 candidates and select 90 of these, spread across 18 constituencies, for the Stormont power-sharing assembly.

