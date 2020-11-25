| 3.5°C Dublin

North-South youth groups to start dialogue aimed at promoting the Shared Island process

John Hume pictured in front of the Stormont Building near Belfast. Photo: Paul Faith/PA Expand

John Hume pictured in front of the Stormont Building near Belfast. Photo: Paul Faith/PA

Here’s a piece of scarce good cheer amid these Covid-19 and Brexit times of worry and woe. It is a reflection that, since the 1998 Good Friday Agreement brought us fragile peace in Northern Ireland, a total of 1.3 million people have been born in Ireland.

That’s a blessed generation who do not know at first hand about the decades of murder, mayhem and awfulness which afflicted those of us who can remember the restart of all the North’s violence in 1969.

It also seems fitting that the series of all-island dialogues, aimed at promoting the Shared Island process, should begin work tomorrow with an online meeting of North-South groups with a broad mix of students and sporting, faith, cultural and other youth groups from various cultural backgrounds.

