Here’s a piece of scarce good cheer amid these Covid-19 and Brexit times of worry and woe. It is a reflection that, since the 1998 Good Friday Agreement brought us fragile peace in Northern Ireland, a total of 1.3 million people have been born in Ireland.

That’s a blessed generation who do not know at first hand about the decades of murder, mayhem and awfulness which afflicted those of us who can remember the restart of all the North’s violence in 1969.

It also seems fitting that the series of all-island dialogues, aimed at promoting the Shared Island process, should begin work tomorrow with an online meeting of North-South groups with a broad mix of students and sporting, faith, cultural and other youth groups from various cultural backgrounds.

The aim of the Government organisers is to bring together representatives from all these groups and seek their views on how to build on the Good Friday Agreement legacy.

Since it was announced as part of the Programme for Government last June, the Shared Ireland process has been derided and mocked by some in too easy a fashion. Detractors should have a better sense of history and more respect for the 3,600-plus people who died in the three decades of what we euphemistically dubbed “the Troubles”.

A united Ireland may or may not ever happen. What is important here is to note that the future shape of this island is very much in the melting pot right now – and it is high time we found ways to talk about that.

There are two important precedents for tomorrow’s widespread dialogue process which contributed in various ways to the Good Friday Agreement in 1998. The first is the New Ireland Forum, set up in 1983 by then-Taoiseach Garret FitzGerald with a great deal of prompting from SDLP leader John Hume, and which ran for a year. It was boycotted by both Unionists and Sinn Féin, who would not renounce violence, and it was derided as a “nationalists’ talking shop”.

That criticism of itself was not as damning as it might first appear. It was in fact the first time since the 1920s that a large and representative group of constitutional nationalists had sat down together and contemplated. The forum’s final report cited three future options: A United Ireland; a federal agreement; or joint UK-Irish authority over the North. UK PM Maggie Thatcher infamously dismissed the three options in her “out, out, out” speech. But in November 1985 she and Dr FitzGerald signed up to the Anglo-Irish Agreement, which paved the way for the Good Friday pact.

The second precedent was the Forum for Peace and Reconciliation set up by Taoiseach Albert Reynolds in October 1994 in the wake of the IRA ceasefire. This time Sinn Féin were involved, as were the Ulster Unionist and Alliance parties.

Unsurprisingly, it again exposed differences of opinion between the SDLP, who believed there was a need to reconcile two divided communities, and Sinn Féin, who saw the conflict as created by the British government. It was disrupted by the IRA’s return to violence in 1996. But it contributed to the Good Friday Agreement two years later.