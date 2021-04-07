| 1.6°C Dublin

North riots sees life chances go up in flames for kids - some born decade after Good Friday Agreement - playing with 'big boys’

Suzanne Breen

Rioting: Disorder in Carrickfergus Photo: Kevin Scott Expand

A skinny boy in white trousers, a dark jacket and a black ski mask, he emerges from the crowd to throw the first petrol bomb of the night at a police Land Rover in Carrickfergus. It misses and explodes beside a parked car.

He looks about 13. Somewhere, not far from where the riot is unfolding, his school uniform hangs waiting for a return to class after the Easter holidays next Monday.

