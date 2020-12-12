Nonstop cycle of outrage over Twitter posts is gutter politics

The media cycle is now a charade of who tweeted what, and who was the most outraged about it. It’s clickbait current affairs. We’re like a nation of biddies gossiping over the garden fence about such and such and so and so.

It usually transpires that the tweet has been taken out of context, or the latest offender has expressed themselves clumsily, or stupidly. It’s not the Cuban Missile Crisis.

I don’t care what anyone said on Twitter. So what? People are entitled to be moronic, or wrong, or offensive, within the confines of the law – and people have the right to be offended too, without requiring protection from it.

I have no desire to control what others think, once they’re not forcing me to agree. Wiser to adopt Patrick Kavanagh’s “philosophy of not caring” and get on with your own life.

Nor do I care about the plight of politicians who land themselves in needless trouble for broadcasting every half-formed thought glancing through their head.

Here’s a tip: first ask yourself if you’d say it to Miriam O’Callaghan on Prime Time, and if the answer is no, then don’t tweet it.

Better still, get off Twitter. Why would anyone – least of all someone in public life – offer to publish a real-time record of their thoughts in process?

It’s a fallacy that it’s vital for politics. On balance, politicians are better off without it. It creates a distorted worldview and herd mentality. In the wrong hands, it’s potentially fatal to political careers.

Save yourselves! Step out of the alternate universe of pettiness and parochialism, and live in the real world. It’s all schoolyard stuff, a sideshow, and beneath the dignity of political leaders.

A recent Twitter “controversy” was so complex, I had to think through about five different actions before I could work out what the news value was supposed to be.

It read like an algebraic equation: “X had to apologise after he “liked” what Y said about Z”. What? Does anyone care?

In this case, Fine Gael TD Joe Carey was the Twitter baddie and the Social Democrats’ Holly Cairns was the victim – all over a bitter comment someone else made on social media.

Cairns described it as “dehumanising” and said it needed to be “called out”. Ironic, considering she had to apologise earlier this year after saying the Pope was the leader of a paedophile ring in old tweets.

You’d wonder how these people cope with leaving the house in the morning, never mind survive in the cut-throat world of politics, if they believe a nasty remark on Twitter deprives them of human qualities.

The Carey story was wiped out by Brian Stanley’s triumphalist tweet drawing a parallel between the Kilmichael ambush in the War of Independence and the IRA bombing in Warrenpoint in 1979.

The Sinn Féin TD was expressing a viewpoint on our history that is not uncommon amongst staunch republicans. It is the general belief system of the party. The electorate already know this and they voted for them in February anyway.

But what possessed Stanley, chair of the Public Accounts Committee, to say such a thing on Twitter? It’s hardly the place for a constructive discussion on deeply sensitive matters. The medium is the message, as communications theorist Marshall McLuhan explained in 1964.

Sinn Féin president Mary Lou McDonald put it succinctly to Claire Byrne on Monday morning when she said: “Brian Stanley is outstanding at many things – Twitter is not one of them.

“The problem with the tweet was tone, and tone, when we’re talking about the past, is not a trivial matter. The soldiers concerned were members of the Parachute Regiment, the same regiment that went into Derry and Ballymurphy and caused absolute murder and mayhem.

“You have to be true to your own view. But I would always ask myself and others that you consider the other view, the other perspective.”

The Stanley Twitterstorm has dragged on for two weeks – and one of the days I thought Fine Gael TD Jennifer Carroll MacNeill was actually living in my wireless – but what’s to be gained from it all?

Really, it’s Fine Gael’s revenge, after Sinn Féin went disgracefully over the top on Leo Varadkar when he leaked a file to a contact: a story by Village magazine that largely played out in an ugly manner on Twitter.

The Tánaiste faced a vote of no confidence and was grilled for hours about his personal and political life in a special sitting of the Dáil. After setting such high moral standards, it was only a matter of time before one of Sinn Féin’s members would be snared in its own trap. This dirty fight comes round to all who engage in it, in the end.

Politicians should stand back from it, and neither a Twitter poster nor a shamer be. It’s gutter politics, it’s debasing democracy – and it’s time to stop foisting it on the public as “news”.