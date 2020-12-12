| 3.5°C Dublin

Nonstop cycle of outrage over Twitter posts is gutter politics

Larissa Nolan

 

Sinn Féin president Mary Lou McDonald put it succinctly to Claire Byrne on Monday morning when she said: &ldquo;Brian Stanley (pictured) is outstanding at many things – Twitter is not one of them.&quot; Photo: Gareth Chaney/Collins Expand

The media cycle is now a charade of who tweeted what, and who was the most outraged about it. It’s clickbait current affairs. We’re like a nation of biddies gossiping over the garden fence about such and such and so and so.

It usually transpires that the tweet has been taken out of context, or the latest offender has expressed themselves clumsily, or stupidly. It’s not the Cuban Missile Crisis.

I don’t care what anyone said on Twitter. So what? People are entitled to be moronic, or wrong, or offensive, within the confines of the law – and people have the right to be offended too, without requiring protection from it.

