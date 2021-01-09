| 1.3°C Dublin

Close

Premium

No VAT, no insurance, no masks: the Fine Thick Men who pick and choose which laws they’ll follow

Billy Keane

Stock image Expand

Close

Stock image

Stock image

Stock image

No laws. No income tax. No planning permissions. No VAT. No insurance. No licences. No fire authority. No masks. No distancing. No rates. No  no-smoking. No PRSI. No PPS. No coin needed for the pool table. No health and safety. No closing time. No nothing.

Hup,  you may say, this is for me.

The problem about opening a shebeen, which is an unlicensed bar, is that the pub is likely to be full of FTMs, or Fine Thick Men.

Privacy