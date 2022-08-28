No Stormont makes no odds — Westminster will ride to the rescue

Two decades into the reign of Queen Victoria, Karl Marx lamented how the process of setting her government’s spending plans had evolved into “a sort of religious act, to be performed with all the solemnities of state etiquette, magnified by great efforts of rhetorical plausibility, and never to be done in under five hours’ time”.

No one has ever accused Stormont of treating the budget as a sacred event. The MLAs who are experts on the budget process could fit into a large car; most MLAs exhibit ignorance, either by their silence or by what comes out of their mouths, as the most significant act of Stormont’s power — the spending of public money — is annually authorised.

But now even that limited democratic scrutiny has vanished. Last week a senior civil servant took control of the budget. The Department of Finance’s top official, Neil Gibson, authorised departments to spend about 60pc of last year’s money.

He can increase that sum over the coming months, but by law is forbidden from allocating the entire sum in last year’s budget. Even if he was able to do so, in a time of rampant inflation, that would mean a serious cut.

In simple terms the process which was triggered last week means Stormont departments are due to run out of money, probably some time after Christmas.

That matters because for a population of 1.9 million people, public spending is enormous — £12.5bn to run devolved public services, another £12.4bn of money paid on top of Stormont’s budget for spending on items like pensions and benefits, and £1.7bn for capital expenditure on things like infrastructure.

Being told that billions of pounds are to be wiped from Stormont’s budget would once have been a terrifying prospect for the people of Northern Ireland — and especially for the large public sector workforce. But that alarm no longer exists. No one who understands how Stormont works is worried that schools will be shut or doctors left unpaid.

As in other aspects of Northern Irish life, law and practice do not align. Just as the law says that one cannot burn controlled waste on a bonfire, but no one is ever prosecuted for loyalist or republican bonfires, so the law around budgeting is trumped by the reality that Stormont knows Westminster will step in to rescue it.

In fact, it could be argued that under the UK’s uncodified constitution — where precedent plays a key role — we now have constitutional clarity on what will happen over coming months. When Stormont last collapsed in 2017 (then pulled down by Sinn Féin, now by the DUP), there was more budgetary alarm. There was no precedent for the civil service governing Northern Ireland without democratic control. Politicians, civil servants and the public were nervous.

In the end, civil servants ruled for three years and few members of the public noticed any practical impact. Then, as now, an official authorised part of the previous year’s budget to be spent. But long before there was any danger of that money running out, Westminster stepped in and passed a budget.

That once would have rankled with Sinn Féin as a demonstration of British sovereignty. In the years after the Good Friday Agreement, republicans fought to get rid of the British government’s power to suspend Stormont, seeing it as undermining the significance of the devolved institutions.

Sinn Féin succeeded on paper, but in legal terms Westminster retains absolute sovereignty if Stormont can’t operate. Having walked out of government, and with no credible alternatives whereby public services could be funded, even Sinn Féin accepted Westminster setting budgets.

But, necessary as Westminster’s intervention was, it has created a moral hazard. Rather than the law which points to budget shortfalls acting as a disincentive to collapsing and staying out of government, everyone knows that will not happen.

That helps explain the otherwise surprising finding in last week’s Belfast Telegraph poll — that the overwhelming unionist support for the DUP staying out of Stormont over the protocol has actually increased, despite the soaring cost of living.

Those people know that public sector workers aren’t going to be sent home penniless and hospitals will still be funded regardless of devolution — and they care more about identity issues such as the protocol than they do about the niceties of how a budget is set by a Stormont system widely viewed with derision.

That does not mean what is happening is benign. Mr Gibson is a distinguished economist who has just joined the Northern Ireland Civil Service; in that regard, he is a more reassuring figure to be in charge of the budget because the bureaucracy he has joined is deeply defective.

For civil servants to be operating without democratic accountability makes it easier for those of their number inclined to the darkest behaviour to cover their tracks.

By the end of October, the caretaker Stormont ministers will lose their positions. But even while they remain, there is no collective Executive to take strategic decisions about health, infrastructure, the environment and the winter which grimly looms ahead.

It is not an exaggeration to say that lives are likely to be lost due to the absence of a devolved government — even if proving the link between stalled health reforms, hospital backlogs and an individual patient’s death is near impossible.

But while what is happening now would leave the stiff upper lips of the civil servants who built Northern Ireland’s bureaucracy quivering with dismay, there have long been questions over the legal basis on which the Treasury’s money is spent on this side of the Irish Sea.

The Royal Commission set up half a century ago to examine the British constitution was dismayed by what it found about how the then Northern Ireland government was funded by the Treasury. The commission referred to “the collapse of the financial arrangements laid down”, with “the maintenance of a facade”, and the Northern Ireland budget being regarded by some people as “a farce”.

Rather than learning from past mistakes, they are being repeated.