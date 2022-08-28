| 14.9°C Dublin

Close

Premium

No Stormont makes no odds — Westminster will ride to the rescue

Sam McBride

There was a time when the passage of the NI budget by people who are not democratically elected would rankle — not any more

Neil Gibson, chief civil servant at the Department of Finance, is deciding the budgets Expand
Stormont is without a government Expand

Close

Neil Gibson, chief civil servant at the Department of Finance, is deciding the budgets

Neil Gibson, chief civil servant at the Department of Finance, is deciding the budgets

Stormont is without a government

Stormont is without a government

/

Neil Gibson, chief civil servant at the Department of Finance, is deciding the budgets

Two decades into the reign of Queen Victoria, Karl Marx lamented how the process of setting her government’s spending plans had evolved into “a sort of religious act, to be performed with all the solemnities of state etiquette, magnified by great efforts of rhetorical plausibility, and never to be done in under five hours’ time”.

No one has ever accused Stormont of treating the budget as a sacred event. The MLAs who are experts on the budget process could fit into a large car; most MLAs exhibit ignorance, either by their silence or by what comes out of their mouths, as the most significant act of Stormont’s power — the spending of public money — is annually authorised.

More On Democratic Unionist Party

Most Watched

Privacy