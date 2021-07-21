No-shows mean €65 payment in advance for a visit to the GP

I got a bit of a surprise when I went to book an appointment at the doctor’s surgery during the week.

Nothing urgent really, but as I was making it for a few days hence, the receptionist asked for payment in advance. €65 please. Oh, and €35 for a blood test.

Advance? The last time I was asked for that was at a top restaurant last Christmas.

Don’t get me wrong, I’m happy to pay, but why upfront?

People booking appointments and not turning up seems to be the answer.

Whatever about the (rude) practice of making multiple restaurant bookings so you can decide based on your mood or vibe come Saturday, who doesn’t turn up at the GP?

Did they spontaneously get well? Decide the twinge, lump or ache probably isn’t that serious? Or perhaps their arm fell off and they couldn’t phone to cancel?

Loads of people, as it turns out, decide for one reason or another to leave an already exceptionally busy and stressed doctor twiddling their thumbs in frustration. This, at a time when they’re balancing vaccinations alongside their day job.

We’ve all had the kinds of emergencies which cause a hasty replanning of our day, but the volume of people doing so has forced my practice, at least, to get the patients to pay up first.

There is also the multiple bookings being made at different pharmacies by the unvaccinated in the hopes of getting their jab. When they do get the call from one pharmacy, do they cancel with the others? Do they heck.

The HSE reported nearly half a million people failed to turn up for hospital appointments in 2017. ‘GP shopping’ was partially blamed. This is when people make multiple appointments with various practices to circumvent waiting lists. Which doesn’t excuse anything.

Those who don’t attend are allowed a free pass for a second appointment before being taken off the waiting list. There’s no financial penalty. It seems to me, even for medical card patients (or perhaps especially for them), a refundable deposit upfront is the answer.

When, do you think, did we unlearn the basic manners of letting businesses know that we don’t need their services any longer? When those businesses are the medical facilities most stretched by this pandemic, it is inexcusable.

I’m clueless to the psychology of decision-making. Someone goes to the trouble of wanting something so bad they book across the board. Then, for whatever reason, they can’t attend, but whose brain decides ‘Sure it’ll be fine, why would I cancel? It’ll be obvious I’m not going’.

It may be, but too late.

Airlines have known this for years.

They frequently over-book planes (well they used to, at any rate), certain in the knowledge that a percentage won’t fly on the day.

They’ll even take the hit when everyone actually does turn up, offering cash to those who can take the next flight.

A bit of courtesy never goes astray.