No room for game-playing in context of Covid

The Government got a slagging for dropping its three-day school opening plan for Leaving Cert students.

Cheesy Fine Gael TDs bravely deride the Minister for Education as "out of touch", on condition they're allowed do so anonymously.

This is the usual childish version of politics, in which no one should ever change their mind, regardless of circumstances. While we're being entertained by such nonsense, the Government has been playing fast and loose with the facts.

The Government has a right and a duty to accept or reject advice from Nphet - the National Public Health Emergency Team. What's troubling is when the Government avoids seeking that advice - for fear of the answer it might get.

And it's not acceptable that the Government then dodges answering questions about its behaviour, after students, parents and teachers express worry about what's going on.

Let's look at the political games the Cabinet has been playing in the context of last Tuesday's letter from Nphet to the Government.

Doing so, you have to wonder if - 10 months into this crisis - the Cabinet understands the depth of the trouble we're in, and the need to be open, transparent and cautious when making decisions.

We were on Level 5 precautions, the schools were closed for the Christmas holidays. Things were looking bad. The Government pushed school reopening back to January 11 - tomorrow.

Then, the Covid case numbers went from bad to frighteningly crazy. And if the schools opened tomorrow there would be over a million people on the move, creating conditions for a further upsurge of infections.

Already the hospitals are stretched, the medics are overworked, the numbers are astronomical, we don't know when something will snap. Scientific evidence is that there's low transmission among children, particularly the younger ones. Teachers have worked to make schools safe. Here and internationally, the view is that schools are generally a "safe environment".

All of this was carefully discussed in last Tuesday's letter from Tony Holohan, chief medical officer, to Health Minister Stephen Donnelly.

The Coronavirus sub-committee of the Cabinet discussed the letter.

The Government knew that a million people moving and mingling would increase infections; it wisely kept the schools closed.

Unwisely, without checking with either Nphet or the teaching unions or principals, the Cabinet - on the proposal of Education Minister Norma Foley - decided classes for Leaving Cert students should reopen for three days a week.

The Cabinet may have had one eye on the FF/FG base, which is understandably worried that its children's Leaving Cert schedule has crashed, with unforeseeable consequences.

Foley was, no doubt, also worried about those students, and was thinking of how she could rescue something for them.

So, with no reference to Nphet, the three-day opening was announced. The teaching unions were upset at being sidelined.

On Wednesday, Norma Foley went on RTÉ's Drivetime, where presenter Sarah McInerney had a question: "Did you ask Nphet's advice before making the decision to bring back Leaving Cert students for three days a week?"

It was a simple, necessary question, about health concerns during a raging pandemic. It could be answered with a Yes or a No, followed by a detailed explanation if required.

Pupils and parents deserved an answer, as did teachers, as did we all.

Instead of answering, Norma Foley dodged the question. She said, "Just to give the context..."

Yes, the old "context" dodge. When asked a specific question, the "context" dodge allows you lots of room to waffle about whatever comes into your head.

Foley gushed about how the teachers have been doing great work. She then said Tony Holohan had consistently said schools are a safe environment, and had repeated this in his letter last Tuesday.

As, indeed, he had.

What was the advice, McInerney asked again. Repeatedly, Foley wouldn't answer the question.

The following day, Thursday, another minister, Darragh O'Brien, was on RTÉ's Today with Claire Byrne, where Philip Boucher-Hayes asked him a specific question: "What was the scientific advice that the Government received on three-days-attendance for Leaving Cert students?"

The minister replied: "Firstly, just to put it in context... "

Yes, the old "context" dodge again. O'Brien then gushed about how the teachers have been doing great work. He then said Tony Holohan had consistently said schools are a safe environment, and had repeated this in his letter last Tuesday

Same day, News at One, Bryan Dobson asks Leo Varadkar a simple question: "What's the advice from Nphet...?"

Varadkar: "First of all... "

And he was off, gushing about deeply appreciating the teachers.

Why were Government ministers wary of a straight answer to a simple question? Why not tell the truth: "We didn't bother asking Nphet"?

Here's why this is worrying.

Last Tuesday's letter from Tony Holohan to the Government was 12 pages long, with charts and tables, footnotes and references, highly technical in places. It included the standard evidence on low transmission among young students. It also said that while schools are in themselves a safe environment, the levels of movement generated by reopening schools "constitutes a very significant additional risk in the context of what are already unprecedented levels of disease transmission in the community".

This advice was in bold type, emphasising its significance. The letter then stressed "the absolute need now to reduce all opportunities for transmission".

The letter ended with the following sentence: "As always, I would be happy to discuss further, should you wish."

All Norma Foley - or the Taoiseach, the Tánaiste or one of their many, many highly paid advisers - had to do was lift the phone. Ask the question: "We know full reopening of the schools generates unsafe movement, but would it be safe to bring in Leaving Cert students for three days?"

Despite the infection rate continuing to explode, Nphet might well have said the schools "in themselves" remain a safe environment. Maybe not. I don't know.

Neither did Norma Foley. Neither did the Cabinet.

They decided not to ask. They just relied on the general "safe environment" mantra.

If you ask, you alert Nphet to what you're doing, and you might not get the answer you want. Nphet might say the infection rate - and the virulence of the new variant - renders previously safe school environments less safe.

Far more likely, Nphet might question the wisdom of having an additional 61,000 people moving about, with all those possibilities for transmission.

To avoid this, the Cabinet effectively sidelined Nphet, as they'd sidelined the teaching unions and the principals.

Some politicians and journalists have treated the Cabinet-Nphet relationship as a rivalry in which one side "wrests" power from the other. They are, in fact, two adult bodies with complementary functions. On the whole, they've both acted responsibly, with the Cabinet largely following Nphet advice. This brought infections to a record low - before this current startling upsurge.

This virus is moving with startling speed, we know it's changing, we know there will be further surprises. There's no room for political game-playing. There's no room for don't-ask-don't-tell evasions. This is public health - there's no room for any kind of smart-arse carry-on.

Quite properly, the teaching unions recognised reckless behaviour when they saw it, and derailed the minister's plan.