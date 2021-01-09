No place for a woman leader when Fianna Fáil’s dynasty boys finally get back in town

Phil Lynott sadly passed away 35 years ago this week. The occasion is being marked by the release of a touching documentary on the iconic rocker’s life and a gentle charity remix of his iconic Dublin solo classic Old Town.

Inspired, no doubt, by Thin Lizzy’s The Boys Are Back in Town, the Fianna Fáil dynasty boys were dreaming about returning to command.

It seems it’s time to take back control in Fianna Fáil. Micheál Martin is a bit too fuddy-duddy for the lads, who want a new lead singer for the band.

Barry Cowen wants a new leader in place for the next general election, preferably once Martin’s term as Taoiseach is up in two years’ time.

His criteria is for the new leader to be Dublin-based. His colleague on the backbenches, Marc MacSharry, also believes the party would “benefit greatly” from having a Dublin leader.

Without being explicit, the subtle undertone seems to be pointing towards Jim O’Callaghan, a magnet for dissent at the moment, but Darragh O’Brien would also be in the frame, maybe with Jack Chambers on the outside.

It’s not just culchies who are being excluded from the thinking. Not that the boys are worried, but they are ruling out any woman for the job. Fianna Fáil doesn’t have any female TDs in Dublin.

The party’s rules say “the leader of Fianna Fáil shall be a member of Dáil Éireann”.

Two years out perhaps from a putative leadership election, the boys are signaling to Norma Foley, the party’s only female Cabinet minister, or any other female TD that they’re not really interested in how they perform over the next two years. Women need not apply.

What a way to appeal to a broader base.

They don’t want Michael McGrath either as he carries out the mundane tasks as Public Expenditure Minister of managing the public purse in an economic maelstrom, negotiating a public sector pay deal and passing a Budget. That’s not sexy enough for the boys.

The lads only want a fierce smart fella from above in Dublin as their next leader.

Never mind that the party’s most successful election of the last 50 years was under non-Dublin based leader Jack Lynch, or that Dublin-based Charlie Haughey and Bertie Ahern both repeatedly fell short of achieving an overall majority. Nor that replacing a rural leader with a city slicker didn’t exactly work out for Fine Gael.

Leo Varadkar was going to take Fine Gael on to greatness when he took over from Enda Kenny and then proceeded to lead the party to its worst ever share of the vote and second lowest number of TDs.

In the middle of a global pandemic with unwanted records of cases and hospitalisations being broken on a daily basis, the boys in Fianna Fáil want to talk about a party leadership issue that doesn’t arise for two years.

Ten years on from when the Fianna Fáil dynasties ran the country into the ground, the boys are back at the height of a crisis wanting to relive the glory days. Those halcyon days of a decade ago this month when a zombie government fumbled about in its final days are best forgotten. Forget about the genuine problems besetting the country, the bruised ego of self-entitled TDs who were handed seats because of their family names have to be tended to.

Moreover, the chatter is a reminder of how far Fianna Fáil has fallen. The Cowen and MacSharry family names are revered in Fianna Fáil with good reason. Brian Cowen was a significant figure who became Taoiseach unopposed within his party after two decades in ministerial office. Ray MacSharry’s actions in cutting spending as Finance Minister in the late 1980s laid the foundations for economic recovery.

What the two did share in common was a willingness to take politically unpopular measures to address economic crises.

The latter day manifestations of these family brands are far from the same calibre. Disgruntlement has now lead to outright obstruction.

Therein lies the crux of Fianna Fáil’s leadership issue. They don’t make ‘em like they used to. Over the course of a decade, nobody has shown they are genuinely capable of replacing Micheál Martin.

Martin’s intentions after he stands down at the end of 2022 under the rotating Taoiseach coalition deal will be closely watched. He certainly won’t be disclosing it now and undermine his position.

As Alfred, Lord Tennyson wrote in Morte d’Arthur: “Authority forgets a dying king.” Once a leader has signalled he is on the way out, power ebbs away and allegiance transfers to the next in line.

Right now, there’s work to be done by the grown-ups.