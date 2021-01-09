| -5.1°C Dublin

Close

Premium

No place for a woman leader when Fianna Fáil’s dynasty boys finally get back in town

Fionnán Sheahan

Martin knows authority forgets a dying king, says Fionnán Sheahan

Barry Cowen, Fianna Fáil deputy for Co Offaly. Photo: Tom Burke Expand

Close

Barry Cowen, Fianna Fáil deputy for Co Offaly. Photo: Tom Burke

Barry Cowen, Fianna Fáil deputy for Co Offaly. Photo: Tom Burke

Barry Cowen, Fianna Fáil deputy for Co Offaly. Photo: Tom Burke

Phil Lynott sadly passed away 35 years ago this week. The occasion is being marked by the release of a touching documentary on the iconic rocker’s life and a gentle charity remix of his iconic Dublin solo classic Old Town.

Inspired, no doubt, by Thin Lizzy’s The Boys Are Back in Town, the Fianna Fáil dynasty boys were dreaming about returning to command.

It seems it’s time to take back control in Fianna Fáil. Micheál Martin is a bit too fuddy-duddy for the lads, who want a new lead singer for the band.

Privacy