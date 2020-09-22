Christmas is coming, and our goose is getting cooked.

Not that the looming threat to Irish family festivities was getting an explicit mention in the Dáil yesterday, even though it is being freely admitted across the water that Covid is the grinch that has already stolen away the whole season.

Boris Johnson told the House of Commons that a new clampdown, with £200 fines for anyone who breaches the Rule of Six, will be in place for the next six months.

Labour leader Keir Starmer said people were worried whether they would be able to spend Christmas with their loved ones - and received no reassurance.

But in Ireland we were still passing that unopened parcel in the Dáil yesterday, or kicking it conveniently under an unoccupied Covid seat while acting as if nothing will happen - which it won’t, unfortunately. But the people could do with being told.

Instead, the focus was relentlessly short-term, even though the Taoiseach admitted that the implications of Covid would run throughout 2021.

Santa is an essential worker, of course, and will be able to travel to all parts of the country without restriction, but families won’t be able to gather, there won’t be the usual level of spending in physical Irish shops, many face the prospect of losing their jobs if they haven’t already done so, and there won’t be the same amount of money to go around.

But the Government still found the space to drape some tinsel around 17 junior ministers, who will share 10 special advisers on salaries from €67,000 to €87,000. Happy days, and the very biggest day has come early for them.

No good will was extended in the chamber, however. Mary Lou McDonald said she was “astounded and gobsmacked” at this generosity with State cash, while the unfortunate Kris Kringle-effect is that thousands of people are having their weekly Pandemic Unemployment Payment (PUP) cut. Others are worried about evictions or an end to their mortgage-payment break.

Richard Boyd Barrett spoke of betrayal, and told the Taoiseach the PUP cut meant “you are going to lose the dressing-room”. It was an unusual metaphor, given that most amateur teams now have to turn up already togged out, in counties where fixtures can still be fulfilled.

Not only was it grossly unfair, but to cut people’s money was “a knife in the back”. Micheál then hauled himself to his feet with stirred indignation:

“The idea that the Government is trying to stick knives into people is all nonsense and rubbish,” he said, choosing not to add that, if it came to it, the Government would be grown up about it and stab them in the front.

Amid a welter of demands for greater spending on all fronts, he eventually expressed exasperation:

“Someone at some stage has to deal with the reality in terms of the overall,” which is Micheál’s way of saying a day of financial reckoning cannot be put off forever. “We have to try to achieve a balance somewhere along the way.” Ditto.

The redoubtable Heather Humphreys said it plainly a few hours later: “There’s no such thing as free money and we still have to pay it back.”

But after sounding like Scrooge, meandering Micheál also softened at one moment in his daily wandering through a maze of impenetrable clauses, saying the Government would have to look at special schemes to help workers in sectors like tourism, events, hospitality and travel who are “hurting more than most”.

The Taoiseach stopped short of suggesting that at least some of them could re-train as special advisers.