No-one wants to be Scrooge as social restrictions stretch towards winter, but the Taoiseach warns 'someone has to deal with reality'

Senan Molony

Despite cuts to the PUP, money has been found for 10 new special advisers – a move which left Mary Lou McDonald ‘gobsmacked’

Christmas is coming, and our goose is getting cooked.

Not that the looming threat to Irish family festivities was getting an explicit mention in the Dáil yesterday, even though it is being freely admitted across the water that Covid is the grinch that has already stolen away the whole season.

Boris Johnson told the House of Commons that a new clampdown, with £200 fines for anyone who breaches the Rule of Six, will be in place for the next six months.