No one really hoped to win — it was a contest of who could lose the least

In the end, only a handful of seats actually changed hands. Significant though, and some may say seismic. But as predicted, much more is being read into this than it deserves.

Plenty of drama with high-profile losses on a terrible night for the SDLP and the UUP, an Alliance surge and a strong showing from Sinn Féin.

The grand old parties of the peace process were diminished yet again. This time, possibly fatally wounded.

Many were cynical that Doug’s (Beattie’s) strategy for the UUP would work. They were right. Once again, the elusive liberal unionist voter proved hard to find — and more difficult still to bring to the ballot box.

Alliance consolidated the centre. These were not disillusioned DUP voters fleeing to Alliance; instead, Naomi (long) gathered in the votes of their fellow centre-ground parties, the SDLP and UUP.

The SDLP had a nightmare. High-profile casualties and big losses. Small in number to begin with, they will find this further hit hard to sustain. They will have plenty of time to ponder on where it all went wrong. They also lose their right to an Executive seat. Incredible stuff. Few predicted this meltdown. Eastwood was confident, buoyant almost, on the leadership debates. He has some hard thinking to do now if the SDLP is to survive.

Despite predictions of a total horror show for the DUP, it came through with a solid enough showing. Losing votes to the TUV across almost all constituencies but holding on to avoid complete disaster. It was not as Sir Jeffrey would have hoped, or prayed for, I suspect.

He remains in a tricky situation. The unionist majority was lost in the last Assembly election, and there’s more bad news in this one. There will be dismay and disappointment, but that was not entirely unanticipated.

The TUV didn’t gain seats from the DUP — but a strong showing certainly cost the DUP seats by reducing their vote across almost all constituencies. There is no doubt that some of this is a vote to send London a message on the protocol. However, it is also in significant part a message to the DUP.

These votes cannot be taken for granted, unhappiness abounds at the core of the unionist vote.

The DUP’s internal shambles of the last 12 months compounded the multiple challenges arising from Brexit, the protocol, and other issues it faced. Sir Jeffrey didn’t have the time to properly turn this around.

He has managed to keep things relatively together and got through with just a few losses. South Down was a notable exception. Foyle and North Down too — implications perhaps of the internal tension and chaos of the DUP leadership drama last summer.

He needed something on the protocol. He didn’t get it. Under pressure from the right of unionism, he took action from a limited and sub-optimal range of unattractive options. He had to gamble, it steadied the ship — but it wasn’t enough.

No one was predicting that the DUP or Sinn Féin would increase their seat numbers. It was a contest of who could lose the least. A strong and solid Sinn Féin performance, though, made sure that no SF casualties fell in Election 2022.

The First Minister issue clearly galvanised voters toward Sinn Féin, as once it did toward the DUP.

Importantly, unionism remains the largest designation. The total vote for Sinn Féin is matched almost exactly by the total vote of the DUP and TUV.

Power-sharing will only work if all sides recognise the serious issues and concerns of each other. Simply dismissing unionist and protocol concerns will not cut it. Unless there is resolution, the Executive and power-sharing will not be returning. The protocol continues to destabilise the institutions, disturbing the careful balance of the agreements of the past.

When will people start to take this seriously? As said many times, it isn’t manufactured. London needs to start listening. Other parties here too.

Collective problem solving can save the institutions, ignoring them will make the problem worse.

Sinn Féin achieving First Minister does not indicate a significant shift towards a pro-referendum position.

In 1998, the SDLP and Sinn Féin had 39.6pc of the popular vote; the UUP and DUP had 39.4pc. In this election, the SDLP and SF had 40pc, DUP, UUP and TUV have 42pc. In almost 25 years, it has barely changed.

Don’t fall for the spin. That said, spin it they will. Expect high-profile campaigning on the international stage too. This will only increase spectacularly if, or when, Mary-Lou (McDonald) gains power in Dublin.

So here we are, a First Minister for Northern Ireland who won’t use the term Northern Ireland, and whose key aim is to abolish the very place she seeks to serve. You couldn’t make it up.

Emma Little-Pengelly is a former DUP politician