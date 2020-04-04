| 9.1°C Dublin

No one is singing from the Italian balconies any more, coronavirus has cost the country dearly

Paddy Agnew

Covid-19 has cost the country dearly and the 'post-coronial' era looks frightening, writes Paddy Agnew in Rome

Running on empty: An aerial photo taken last Tuesday shows deserted streets and the Colosseum in Rome during Italy's lockdown. Photo: Elio Castoria/AFP via Getty.

We do not normally fly the Italian flag from the front of our house. However, for the last month, during what has been a traumatic moment for Italy, a huge Italian tricolour has danced about in the March tramontana winds.

It is a small gesture - but it is one of solidarity that helps overcome the sense of impotence generated by the Dread Corona Monster. Six weeks into the epidemic, Italy has paid a heavy price. It currently sits at number one on the grisly Corona Death Toll, recording more than 25pc of all deaths worldwide (13,915 out of 53,019 last Friday morning).

People are not singing from the balconies any more.