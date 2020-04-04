No one is singing from the balconies any more

We do not normally fly the Italian flag from the front of our house. However, for the last month, during what has been a traumatic moment for Italy, a huge Italian tricolour has danced about in the March tramontana winds.

It is a small gesture - but it is one of solidarity that helps overcome the sense of impotence generated by the Dread Corona Monster. Six weeks into the epidemic, Italy has paid a heavy price. It currently sits at number one on the grisly Corona Death Toll, recording more than 25pc of all deaths worldwide (13,915 out of 53,019 last Friday morning).

People are not singing from the balconies any more.

Inevitably, some foreign observers have looked at this heavy casualty list and concluded that Italy must have got something very wrong. In the first days of the epidemic, I was often asked on Irish (and other) radio: "What did Italy do wrong, Paddy?"

Italy clearly made serious mistakes, most notably when failing to detect Covid-19 cases in January in Lombardy, dismissing them as seasonal pneumonia, normal for the cold time of year. Despite the existing epidemic in China, Italy was caught woefully unprepared on many fronts - not enough intensive care units, not enough ventilators, not enough doctors with expertise in respiratory illnesses, inadequate protective clothing for healthcare workers, and, above all, a dire lack of knowledge on how to deal with this unknown virus.

Yet, hang on a moment. Who was "prepared"? The US, the UK, Spain, France? Did they not have practically all the same above problems?

In reality, Italy had the misfortune to be the first European country seriously infected. For some countries (Germany, Spain and France among others but neither the UK nor the US), Italy's plight served as a vital guide vis-a-vis their handling of the epidemic.

Italy may not have immediately detected Covid-19 in January, yet it imposed a total lockdown within 48 hours on 50,000 people living in that part of Lombardy where the first virus victim died on February 21. Italy was caught unprepared but its medical healthcare system was still one which offered double the number of intensive care beds to that offered by both the UK and Ireland (12.5 per 100,000 capita, as opposed to 6.6 in the UK and 6.5 in Ireland).

Italy has a long tradition of dealing with natural and man-made disasters, even in recent times. Earthquakes in L'Aquila and Amatrice, volcanic eruptions on Mount Etna, mass drownings of boat people, the shipwreck of the Concordia are just some recent events that have tested both Italian resilience and its huge, semi-voluntary Civil Protection system.

By and large, Italians have reacted well to this latest crisis. The grass is growing all over central Piazza Navona and the Colosseum is deserted. Well-stocked supermarkets have not seen a run on toilet paper or on anything else. Rare incidents of looting, in Sicily, have more to do with poverty than panic.

Given the collective memory of two grim World War experiences, it may be that disaster resilience has been genetically encoded. In my village, people have taken to digging their 'orto' (vegetable garden) by way of preparation for an uncertain future.

For those reasons, the notion that Italy's Covid-19 crisis was just a product of "typical Italian inefficiency" does not convince. All the indications are that, at this early stage, the UK and the US, to name but two, have not done any better.

The crisis here has clearly been bad. For much of the last month, there were two queues at the Papa Giovanni XXIII hospital in Bergamo, close to Milan. One queue marked the arrival, roughly every 20 minutes, of a Covid-19 patient. As the patient was wheeled away, anxious relatives often asked when they would see their loved one again. When they are well, came the answer...

At the other queue, funeral hearses lined up to remove the dead for cremation, offering grieving relatives little time to mourn. Last week, the local daily, L'Eco di Bergamo, estimated that up to 4,500 people, more than double the official published figures, have died in Bergamo town and surrounding province. Other researchers suggest the real figure could be higher still.

In an online news conference with foreign media last week, Dr Guido Marinoni, head of the Bergamo Medical Guild, had suggested this to us, pointing out that many who died at home or in residences for the elderly simply were not counted.

Dr Marinoni also confirmed the extent to which medical services, in particular local GPs in the surrounding province, were taken unawares by the initial contagion.

Not only did doctors mistake Covid-19 for pneumonia - but, in the absence of clear guidelines, many of them continued making home visits, sometimes even placing the elderly sick in care homes.

In the process, those GPs both became carriers and put themselves at risk. Not for nothing, five doctors in the Bergamo area are among the Covid-19 dead. Nationwide, 77 doctors have died, often because of a lack of proper protective clothing.

Dr Marinoni also suggested that a particular reason why Bergamo was so badly hit related to the now-centralised medical services, in the wake of cuts to "hinterland" services. This may well explain why the disease spread like wildfire in the densely populated 'provincia'.

That, too, seems to be one key aspect of Italy's crisis - namely, population density.

Two of the country's 20 regions (Lombardy and Emilia Romagna in the north) between them account for 10,213 of Italy's 14,681 deaths, roughly two-thirds of all fatalities. By comparison, less industrial, less densely populated regions in the Mezzogiorno (deep south) such as Basilicata, Molise and Calabria account for 11, 11 and 45 deaths respectively.

Which, in itself, would sustain the theory that Covid-19 thrives in densely populated and polluted industrial areas such as Wuhan in China and Lombardy in Italy, not to mention in eight million-plus conurbations such as New York and London. That, however, is an issue for another day.

And how will that other day look, in the brave new "post-coronial" era (that term was stolen from Concita de Gregorio of La Repubblica)? Most analysis suggests that the Italian economic landscape will have a Day-After-Hiroshima look about it, with a 5pc GDP loss, many small businesses wiped out, huge unemployment and a tourist industry on its knees being the order of the day. In the last week, two former Italian prime ministers, Mario Monti and Romano Prodi, have warned that unless the European Union shows some serious EU solidarity (in the shape of special funds and arrangements), the EU is itself at risk. Then too, senior Mafia investigator Nicola Gratteri warns that, where the state fails to help the poor and unemployed, organised crime will step in, increasing its clandestine parallel state power.

All that, though, is in front of us because the coronavirus crisis is not finished yet. There remains the threat of a grisly comeback/rebound from Covid-19.

That point was underlined last week by Agostino Miozzo, director general of the Civil Protection. In a press conference, the Sunday Independent asked him if it was not true that this crisis will not be over for at least a year, until such time as a Covid-19 vaccine is found.

"That is certainly the conviction of many scientists and epidemiologists," he said

"We can control the crisis, we can limit the spread of the disease, limit people's movements, identify carriers... that is what we are doing right now. But the real therapy for this disease, a true herd immunity, will come only when a vaccine has been found."

That Italian flag might be hanging out the front of our house for some while yet.