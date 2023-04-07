No one can quite imagine that this woman, the main and stay of our family, is no longer here

“She looks just like herself,” is a phrase that has become a conversational cornerstone at Irish funerals. I keep hearing this about my granny, who died last weekend at the age of 96. But the thing is, she looks nothing like herself. She’s the quietest I’ve ever heard her, for a start. Her face is unlined, her cheekbones prominent. The light in her eyes, the mischief, the divilment had gone — somewhere, everywhere or maybe nowhere; who knows. Her hands, which haven’t been idle for nine decades, are still and threaded with rosary beads as she lies in her coffin. I place my hands on hers, hoping that I might somehow absorb some of her creativity, positivity and humour.