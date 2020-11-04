No matter who wins 2020 race to White House, it’s time to get rid of the electoral college

Voters make their mark at Jefferson Elementary School in Sterling Heights, Michigan, one of the vital swing states. Photo by Elaine Cromie/Getty Images

Something’s happening in Texas. Before yesterday’s election, 9.7 million Texans had already voted – 108pc of total ballots cast there in the last presidential election.

In just four years, Texas has catapulted from second-to-last in voter turnout to a national leader in early voting. This is no coincidence. When this once-red state emerged as a toss-up, residents turned out in record numbers, believing their votes would finally have a meaningful effect on the presidential election. Though this is a tremendous success story, it also underlines one of the US Constitution’s greatest failures: Under the electoral college, some votes matter far more than others.

Democratic Senator Elizabeth Warren may have said it best: “Call me old-fashioned, but I think the person who gets the most votes should win.” The electoral college is indeed an undemocratic travesty and no matter who has won this election, it’s time for America to move toward a national popular vote.

Many electoral college advocates cite its anti-democratic nature as a benefit, explaining the institution serves as a bulwark against the so-called “tyranny of the majority”. In reality, however, the institution enables a tyranny of the minority, allowing political factions to entrench their rule by appealing to a small group of voters. It’s mathematically possible to win the electoral college with less than 22pc of the popular vote.

Read More

Read More

That’s an extreme case, but the fact remains that under the electoral college a voter in Wyoming has nearly four times the power of a voter in California. By creating artificially narrow results, the electoral college makes it 40 times more likely that the results are close enough that the outcome could be swung by unelected judges.

No wonder 61pc of Americans support the electoral college’s abolition, according to a recent Gallup poll.

Likewise, consider the not-so-far-fetched scenario in which yesterday’s election ends in a 269-269 draw. The decision then goes to the House of Representatives, where each state delegation casts one vote. In this situation, the state of North Dakota (population: 762,000) has the same influence as Texas (population: 29 million). In theory, delegations representing just 16pc of the total US population could pick the next president.

Electoral college defenders also argue that it forces candidates to forge broad coalitions and campaign everywhere. But in 2016, 94pc of general election campaign stops were concentrated in just 12 states, while 24 states were skipped altogether.

Of course, the most enduring myth about the electoral college is that it was carefully engineered by the framers of the US Constitution, and therefore we shouldn’t tamper with it. In fact, in 1787 the Constitutional Convention was deadlocked: One faction wanted Congress to elect the president, and the other group pushed for direct election. To bring both sides together, James Madison proposed a compromise: a group of elite electors who would mediate the popular vote and defect if they deemed the people’s choice unfit for office.

The framers’ original system was soon revised by the 12th Amendment, which split the voting process for president and vice-president. Since then, there have been more than 700 bills and amendments offered to replace the electoral college, many passing in one house of Congress and languishing in the other.

Ditching the electoral college via constitutional amendment would be tough. But there’s another way

one that doesn’t rely on Congress or the states. It’s called the National Popular Vote Interstate Compact, introduced in 2006. Under the compact, states pledge to award electoral votes to the candidate who wins the national popular vote. As of today, 15 states plus the District of Columbia have joined, adding up to 196 electoral votes of the 270 required for the compact to go into effect.

This compact would bring us into a new political era. A true “one person, one vote” system would finally give voters in states such as Texas a compelling reason to vote. Parties would be encouraged to build infrastructure everywhere: rural communities, urban centres and everywhere in between. Importantly, it would also mark the end of minority rule

no more using stacked courts to intervene on behalf of the loser in close elections. (© Washington Post)

Read More