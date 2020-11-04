No matter who wins 2020 race to White House, it’s time to get rid of the electoral college

| 1.8°C Dublin
Something’s happening in Texas. Before yesterday’s election, 9.7 million Texans had already voted – 108pc of total ballots cast there in the last presidential election.In just four years, Texas has catapulted from second-to-last in voter turnout to a national leader in early voting. This is no coincidence. When this once-red state emerged as a toss-up, residents turned out in record numbers, believing their votes would finally have a meaningful effect on the presidential election. Though this is a tremendous success story, it also underlines one of the US Constitution’s greatest failures: Under the electoral college, some votes matter far more than others. Democratic Senator Elizabeth Warren may have said it best: “Call me old-fashioned, but I think the person who gets the most votes should win.” The electoral college is indeed an undemocratic travesty and no matter who has won this election, it’s time for America to move toward a national popular vote. Many electoral college advocates cite its anti-democratic nature as a benefit, explaining the institution serves as a bulwark against the so-called “tyranny of the majority”. In reality, however, the institution enables a tyranny of the minority, allowing political factions to entrench their rule by appealing to a small group of voters. It’s mathematically possible to win the electoral college with less than 22pc of the popular vote.