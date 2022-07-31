| 14.6°C Dublin

Close

Premium

No masks hard to fathom but end of mass testing is reckless

Máiría Cahill

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly has been criticised. Photo: Mark Condren Expand

Close

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly has been criticised. Photo: Mark Condren

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly has been criticised. Photo: Mark Condren

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly has been criticised. Photo: Mark Condren

A friend of mine is a nurse in a Dublin theatre ward. She doesn’t remember being under as much pressure in work in her long career as she is now. And it doesn’t appear to be getting better for her or her colleagues any time soon.

Dressed head to toe in PPE, covering double shifts, she is weary. “We permanently have staff out with Covid, not sick like in the beginning but off the floor, so we are all doing overtime,” she said.

Most Watched

Privacy