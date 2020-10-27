| 8.2°C Dublin

No justice for Sophie, but some closure at last in most bizarre of murder cases

Liam Collins

OVER the past 24 years the investigation into the brutal murder of Sophie Toscan du Plantier has had more twists and turns than the narrow roads that weave around remotest west Cork.

The decision of the State yesterday, not to appeal a High Court refusal to surrender the self-confessed main suspect, Ian Bailey, to serve a 25 years sentence for her murder in France, brings closure to what has been the most sensational and bizarre murder case in modern Irish history.

We had a body and a prime suspect, but the only trial in almost a quarter of a century of investigation is in the court of public opinion.

