| 9.4°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Nikki Haley’s blurry US presidential ambition fails to cover up the glaring differences in America

Robin Givhan

Nikki Haley accuses the US political establishment of failing American people, even though she was once part of that establishment under the Trump administration. Photo: Jonathan Ernst/Reuters Expand

Close

Nikki Haley accuses the US political establishment of failing American people, even though she was once part of that establishment under the Trump administration. Photo: Jonathan Ernst/Reuters

Nikki Haley accuses the US political establishment of failing American people, even though she was once part of that establishment under the Trump administration. Photo: Jonathan Ernst/Reuters

Nikki Haley accuses the US political establishment of failing American people, even though she was once part of that establishment under the Trump administration. Photo: Jonathan Ernst/Reuters

A melancholy, tinkling piano melody served as the soundtrack for Nikki Haley’s announcement that she was running for US president in 2024.

She declared her candidacy on Twitter in a video that places her in her hometown of Bamberg, South Carolina: thick with trees, a wide boulevard, roomy houses.

More On Donald Trump

Most Watched

Privacy