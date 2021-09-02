Nightclubs should be a place where everyone can have fun – yes, even old people

Hand on heart, I didn’t know what to think once I’d seen footage of Michael Gove raving in a suit at 2am in an Aberdeen nightclub earlier this week.

In the end, I surmised that I don’t really mind what shapes Gove throws on the dance floor, out of office hours. It’s his behaviour as a public servant, and probably the Covid-era optics of said nightclub visit, that should be concerning us.

Still, once the ‘incriminating’ video went viral, the inevitable wave of widespread revulsion came as a quick chaser. In the main, people seemed appalled that Gove went clubbing and gave the techno set his very all.

Whether it was his age, his outfit or his occupation that caused this reaction, it’s hard to tell. Within days however, singer Tallia Storm had her say on Good Morning Britain: “The thought of seeing somebody live their best life, I’m all for that. But I’m 22 years old — I’m only just coming into my prime. I do not want to walk into the club and see my dad, my dad’s friends or even my granddad cutting some shapes.

“I’m just not sure what we have in common, I’m not sure if they would be able to relate to the top UK hits right now. All up for cutting some shapes, but I think £5 entry fee, £2 shots, they can be left to us youngsters and you guys have many more options to head to.

“Perhaps we should talk about a separate place for the over 50s, 60s to cut some shapes.”

It’s an interesting position to take and one that will no doubt come into sharper focus now that nightclubs look set to reopen next month as part of our roadmap out of Covid restrictions. There has long been this idea that youngsters rule the dance floor, but is that privilege wasted on the young? Or more importantly, shouldn’t a nightclub, by its very definition, be the most levelling, democratic space there is?

I’m trying to place myself in Storm’s shoes and wonder how I would have felt if, at 18, my dad did indeed show up to a club night. It was a space where I communed and somehow conversed (via the medium of dance) to others. I flirted. I let it be known I was sexually available. I pledged allegiance to musical tribes.

I would let myself go in the darkness and under the pulsing lights, breathing in dry ice and leaving the vagaries of real life outside the door for a while. As much as I love my parents, they probably would not have been welcome into that space; that mindset.

Of course, I’ve grown up a bit since those years and have cast off the daft elitist snobbery of my youth. I’ve even danced in nightclubs with my dad, who is now 72. Without fail, he has out-cooled me and outlasted me on every dance floor we’ve shared.

If I squint hard enough, I can remember the last time I went to a nightclub about two years ago. I was in my 40s by then and more determined than ever to have a great time and get into the spirit of things.

It’s a lot more than could be said for the Gen Z-ers on the table next to me, who pouted into their phones, then spent much of the night editing, posting and commenting on the end result. They could have been in a nightclub, the zoo or a church; it didn’t matter.

Storm is rightly protective of her own space — most people want to unwind and throw off their inhibitions on nights out, and lord knows that’s not easy for a young woman under the gaze of a handful of much older men.

But the idea that people should stop having fun and behave in a certain way once they reach a certain age really is the folly of youth talking. It’s been a long and grinding 18 months. Is anyone in a position to talk about how anyone should be having fun?

Melissa McCarthy’s serious leading role is radical for waif-loving Hollywood

Netflix have just dropped their trailer for Starling, which lands on the platform later this month. If the trailer alone doesn’t have you sobbing, then exactly what type of stone are you made of?

In it, Melissa McCarthy and Chris O’Dowd play a couple who have recently lost an infant daughter and are trying to find their respective ways through grief, and back to each other.

McCarthy, as in most roles she takes, is fizzing with charm, warmth and pathos, which is presumably — along with her box-office clout — why she

landed the role. What is amazing is that McCarthy, a plus-sized actress, is playing a romantic lead.

Best of all, her weight is not a punchline; there is no reference to her body shape at all.

No one is making any kind of thing about her dress size.

She is playing a character who is loved, romantically successful, emotionally rounded and going through the same stuff as every other Hollywood character.

I’m not sure people quite realise how quietly radical this moment is for Hollywood, where almost all female characters are a size zero.

If they aren’t, their body size is part of who their character is. It’s often a huge part of their backstory.

Actresses like Rebel Wilson, Mo’Nique and Queen Latifah have all shone in rom-coms, but McCarthy’s portrayal of a normal woman is a true game changer for the body positivity movement, and comes not a moment too soon.

Texas law spells the end of safe abortions, not abortions

Legislation banning abortions after six weeks is now law in Texas, effectively ending Roe v. Wade in the state.

The law, passed in May, bans all abortions in the state after six weeks of pregnancy — well before many women even know they are pregnant.

The policy conflicts with the Supreme Court’s precedents, which prohibit states from banning abortion prior to foetal viability (usually at 22-24 weeks of pregnancy).

It won’t spell the end of abortions in the state, as lawmakers no doubt hope, but it will mean the end of safe abortions in Texas. And there’s a difference.