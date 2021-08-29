Nicole didn’t ask to be a poster girl

After 22-year-old Nicole Cahill died earlier this year, anti-vaccine campaigners defiled her image by using it to further their cause.

They didn’t happen on Nicole’s picture. They were looking for young people who had died. One shudders to imagine their search terms: “Bright girl + covid + dead.” They knew society dismissed old people, visibly disabled people, as collateral.

Nicole’s family wanted to remember her joy, her life, but the anti-vaccine crowd chose to make her a horror story.

Here is where you’re meant to add a caveat that many have “genuine concerns” about the vaccine.

They do, but I don’t go out of my way to label my every thought genuine: “Genuine, hi! Genuine, how are you, my genuine friend whom I genuinely like?”

“Genuine concerns” conjures up a victim. In the shadows is a bully who has just called the concerned person a fake.

This manipulative appeal to emotion — “How dare you call someone a liar? They’re genuine” — shares a similarity with the tactic of using pictures rather than arguments. It frames discussions around something it’s impossible to reason with.

Nicole didn’t die of the vaccine, but of underlying conditions. The use of her picture doesn’t tell you that.

What it does do is play to a broader historical pattern where Irish political discourse has treated women as emblems, not agents.

We have always been something to fight for, people who can only earn rights through helpless suffering.

Central to repealing the abortion ban was “sharing stories”. Those who did so were brave — braver than I’ll ever be. Our compelling that bravery was evil.

Such campaigns tend to erase any aspects of a chosen victim’s identity that might challenge a bigot’s image of who deserves protection.

The Repeal campaign’s use of Savita Halappanavar’s image largely happened without discussing the attitudes affecting her access to proper care and without foregrounding activists who shared her experiences.

“She could be your sister, your friend, your daughter,” the Green Party said of people needing abortions. She could — or she could be your worst enemy or a perfect stranger. He could have a womb and not be a woman. Do you still care if they live or die?

More Irish people have wombs than don’t. More Irish voters have wombs than don’t. Still the story of Repeal wasn’t your story or our story, but her story, addressed to voters who would never themselves need an abortion.

Some aspects of the Yes campaign took what care they could to emphasise storytellers’ agency.

The In Her Shoes page on Facebook preserved the original spelling and wording when posting accounts of life under Ireland’s abortion ban, but they were responding to a political context where bodily autonomy was something you might be lucky enough to win through making people pity you.

Throughout both the abortion and marriage referendums, images and feelings took precedence over arguments for the No side, and the Yes side responded in kind. Both votes went the Yes side’s way. But stories leave too much to chance.

During the Repeal vote, the No campaign selectively deployed accounts from those who had regretted getting an abortion without logically spelling out why this meant others should be denied their rights. They didn’t need to — fearmongering trusts that voters will make the link.

In the marriage referendum, a stock image of a man and woman kissing their baby son let homophobes join the dots. When asked, the couple pictured said they supported Yes, but their faces left a vacuum that prejudice could fill.

Such moments set the stage for Nicole’s memory to be exploited by anti-vaccine campaigners.

Image-first politics doesn’t require you to show your workings. You share a picture and let the public’s anxiety do the rest.

Begging for rights on the basis of worthiness implies that if we’re not deemed worthy, those rights should be taken back off us. Using an image as a substitute for an argument makes it easier for fringe and hate groups to do the same.

The whims of “empathy” terrify me. As an autistic person, I don’t intuitively make eye contact or say “Sorry to hear that”.

By instinct, I take such statements as insulting patter — why are you qualifying that you’re sorry to hear of my misfortune? Am I to assume you’re a sociopath unless otherwise specified?

There are more non-autistics than autistics, so I’ve learned to adapt, but I don’t believe inspiring “empathy” makes me a better person.

Nobody should get to decide my rights based on whether my face makes them want to protect me.

I don’t want to rely on “empathy”. I want safety to be my right.

We need a politics based on sound arguments and tangible action. A picture might paint a thousand words, but let’s take the words instead and let’s require them to mean something.