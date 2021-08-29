| 9.5°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Nicole didn’t ask to be a poster girl

Naoise Dolan

Anti-vaccine campaigners’ use of Nicole Cahill’s picture shows just how far people are willing togo to push their agendas in image-first politics

Nicole Cahill died of underlying conditions Expand

Close

Nicole Cahill died of underlying conditions

Nicole Cahill died of underlying conditions

Nicole Cahill died of underlying conditions

After 22-year-old Nicole Cahill died earlier this year, anti-vaccine campaigners defiled her image by using it to further their cause.

They didn’t happen on Nicole’s picture. They were looking for young people who had died. One shudders to imagine their search terms: “Bright girl + covid + dead.” They knew society dismissed old people, visibly disabled people, as collateral.

Nicole’s family wanted to remember her joy, her life, but the anti-vaccine crowd chose to make her a horror story.

Most Watched

Privacy