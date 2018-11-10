Since when does your choice of underwear determine whether you were raped or if you actually consented to sex?

Nicola Anderson: 'Woman's choice of underwear is never difference between rape and consent'

In 1995, a Yale university paper entitled 'Undressing the Victim' talked about how the clothing of a woman might be presented to a jury during a rape trial.

It argued that transporting clothing items from the scene of a rape to the conservative, "rigid" atmosphere of the courtroom distorted the meaning of almost all women's clothing, making them look "provocative" even if that wasn't the intention in the original setting.