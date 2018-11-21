Nicola Anderson: 'Judge's call for the 'cruel gaze of the public' to be averted from rape trials'
A rape trial was under way at the Courts of Criminal Justice in Dublin. In the court were judge, jury, both legal teams, a stenographer, a court usher, the defendant and a lone woman who was supporting him. On the stand, was a taxi driver giving evidence.
Two reporters down the back were awaiting the resumption of another trial and at one stage, the usher tiptoed down to see who they were and what their business was here.
A red cardboard 'in camera' sign on the courtroom doors warned off any members of the public.