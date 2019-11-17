Niamh Horan: 'The endless shaming of Maria Bailey'

Let's see if you think it fits the bill: Bullying is the "offensive, intimidating, malicious or insulting behaviour, an abuse or misuse of power that undermines, humiliates, denigrates or injures the person being bullied".

It is a pattern of behaviour rather than isolated instances, happening "repeatedly and persistently over time".

For six long months, Maria Bailey has been at the receiving end of offensive and insulting tweets by those who feel they have the high moral ground because of her actions.

T-shirt companies have cashed in on her humiliation, comedians hoping to get a bounce off the attention have produced elaborate videos mocking her, some went out on Halloween dressed as her, she has been isolated by members of her party and this week she finally lost her job.

But there was something about the public reaction that really took it over the edge.

Here was a woman who had been through months of public shaming, lost her father in July and now her livelihood has gone - and when the country woke last Friday morning she was trending in the number one spot on social media because people felt she had used the wrong font in a public statement reacting to the news of her deselection. Think about that.

One female commentator, who has previously written heartfelt pieces about bullying, was one of those who mocked her choice of typeface.

Another high-profile female personality, who has spoken a great deal about mental health awareness, posted a video mocking the former TD's tumble off a swing.

There is something about mobbing - the term for collective bullying - which brings out a sort of sick excitement in people and many didn't even bother to hide their glee at this latest flogging.

"You are the gift that keeps on giving," tweeted one woman; another female poster spat "don't let that swing hit you on the arse on the way out, Maria. F**kety-bye." And another again: "You better update your Twitter bio hun", referring to the fact the former Fine Gael TD's Twitter bio still claimed she had a job.

Of course she was fired - the pack demanded it.

What Maria's twitter biography also points out is that she is a mother of two young children. She has taken to the airwaves to say there are days when she can't drop them to school due to the public onslaught.

They are both old enough to hear in the school yard what is happening to their mother. Can you imagine the feeling as a child, hearing your mother is the source of national ridicule?

Can you imagine the feeling, as a mother, of having to explain to your young daughters why people are treating you like this?

How would you reply?

If Maria was honest, she might say: "I took a legal case I later regretted taking - and this is the way we treat people who make a mistake."

We kick and we kick and we kick and we continue kicking when they are down.

Two months after the story broke, Maria's father died. At whatever age the death of a parent visits you, it brings tremendous pain. And she has had to grieve that loss in the midst of her ongoing humiliation.

Public shaming has devastating consequences. It can cause depression, suicidal thoughts and other severe mental health problems.

Studies have shown the brain makes no distinction between a broken bone and an aching heart and the person being humiliated can suffer insomnia, anxiety and trauma years later. All which can occur regardless of whether the punishment is justifiable or not.

Also, on a societal level, the trouble with public shaming is two-fold.

Firstly, it doesn't deal with the problem.

If it did, we would have eradicated every societal woe from paedophilia to obesity by now.

And secondly, if you are inside the mob's circle you better hope you never slip from your perch. Lest they eventually come for you.

Sunday Independent