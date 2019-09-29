Niamh Horan: 'Climate change could be beneficial for Earth in the long term'

When something happens - your office announces job losses, a friend decides to emigrate, even news of a suicide on the train tracks on the commute home - often our first thoughts are ''how will this affect me?''

We can't help it. It's our ego. Evolution has made us selfish creatures.

It might feel good then to feel that an altruistic generation has finally come along.

Led by teenage activist Greta Thunberg, they claim they want to put the planet first.

Sitting in front of world leaders in recent days, Thunberg looked genuinely distressed when she warned: "We are in the beginning of a mass extinction."

So many people feel the same panic and eco-anxiety. So what do we do? We scramble to take back control. We recycle plastic, clean beaches, ditch straws and pressurise governments to cut emissions.

But looking at it in another way - could the fight against climate change be mankind's most self-centred move yet?

To think that the Earth will face ruin, become less beautiful or be somehow disadvantaged, simply because humans aren't around any more, fails to accept the bigger picture.

To put it in perspective, you need to turn to the cosmic calendar.

If you squeeze the entire 13.8bn year history of the universe down to one year (as scientist Carl Sagan has done)then in this vast cosmic time line we are nothing.

Starting with the Big Bang on January 1, there was little but dust and stars until May. A long break and then the solar system lit up in September, photosynthesis occurred in October and, in November, the first signs of cellular life.

Only in the second half of December do bones and shells, plants, insects, dinosaurs, and mammals, birds and flowers come into existence.

So where do we humans fit in? It takes until December 31 for apes and monkeys to evolve and - in the final minute before a new year - the ice age ends, sea levels drop and agriculture leads to settlement.

At a mere one second to midnight, Christopher Columbus found America.

In other words, our entire existence has lasted the blink of an eye and yet in that time we have done untold damage to our inheritance.

Not taking into account war, nuclear weapons and global inequality, humanity has caused the extinction of 83pc of all wild mammals and half of the earth's plants in the quest for our own food, pleasure and convenience. Huge fishing fleets, global shipping and pollution have damaged almost all of the world's oceans - and yet we believe that it would be in the universe's best interest for us to survive?

Most egotistically of all, we assume the planet will be destroyed along with us.

You can bet billions of light years of history, it will have a long and prosperous future after our self-destruction.

I am certainly not anti-environmentalism. Like others, I do the best with what I can, while I am around. But it's still worth having an open mind - even for its peace.

In fact, some of the world's leading environmentalists feel the same. At a bioneers conference in San Francisco, leading thinker Byron Katie asked a room full of people who had devoted their lives to saving the planet that if the worst came to the worst would it really be that bad? They were asked to challenge long-held views and come up with some ways the planet would benefit from the demise of mankind.

They eventually conceded that it would be good for insects, the rainforests and, as Katie recalls they said: "Who knows what intelligent species would evolve when we are gone?" After years of fret, they realised mass human extinction just might be for the greater good.

Sure it's depressing, but what's a better alternative to accepting the inevitable?

If you think focusing on reversing the environmental damage is the answer then just look at our track record.

Several years ago, the world's leading climate scientists warned there was only 12 years to reverse climate change forever. This year that has been reduced to 18 months. Not only are we not reversing the situation - we're speeding it up.

And though you might think Greta Thunburg is a sign of humanity finally waking up, I would suggest you cast your mind back to a an equally passionate young girl called Severn Cullis-Suzuki who, aged 12, gave a similar show-stopping speech to the UN in 1992. And look what's happened since.

Which means the only real good news is that the planet we claim to care about is incredibly resilient. It has survived five mass extinctions - each time creating a life form that is even more beautiful and diverse than the last. In what Nassim Nicholas Taleb calls the ''anti-fragile'' theory, it thrives on chaos, and when things seem beyond hope, that is the exact moment when something better, more magnificent, comes along.

You might describe this as nihilistic - but perhaps it is the most hopeful, realistic and fully accepting view of the ultimate cycle of life.

Our ego leads us to call it ''our planet'', like a possession, but we don't own it - we are just inhabiting it for a while.

Sunday Independent