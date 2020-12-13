Next battle will be selling the vaccine message

With the Covid-19 vaccine roll-out just weeks away, the Health Service Executive has begun a campaign to gauge public confidence in the immunisation programme amid fears that some vulnerable groups will need persuading.

While anti-vaxxers dominate the extreme fringes, health experts are concerned that some groups who are most vulnerable to the virus will be hesitant about getting the jab.

Residents of direct provision centres, and migrant workers, particularly those in large factories, and even people working in the health sector itself.

An online survey on the vaccine launched by the HSE on Friday targets staff working in the sector as well as the public - a significant move in itself, one senior health source said.

Public opinion polls have predicted roughly 70pc uptake of the vaccine and this could be reflected across the country's health workers, according to union sources.

The prospect that a cohort of health workers may not be able to get the vaccine, or may be hesitant to do so yet, may raise other complications.

Health managers have privately raised concerns about vaccinated and non-vaccinated staff working together, particularly for frontline workers.

"What are the protocols for frontline staff who refuse to take the vaccine? Should they be redeployed or continue working in heavy personal protective equipment alongside staff who are vaccinated? Will patients be happy to be treated by frontline staff who have not taken the vaccine?" asked one senior health source.

Confidence in the vaccine's roll-out was momentarily shaken last week, when, in the first week of the UK's immunisation campaign, two health care workers had an allergic reaction to the vaccine. The reaction prompted regulators to issue new guidance advising those with a history of serious allergies to avoid the jab.

While the National Covid-19 Vaccine Task Force will set out a road map for implementing the vaccination programme, to be published on Tuesday, the Health Minister Stephen Donnelly has said there are no plans to make it mandatory in Ireland. The side-effects and whether the vaccine would be mandatory were among the issues raised at an online meeting of direct provision residents and voluntary groups last Friday.

While the HSE canvasses the public at large, advocacy groups have begun canvassing the views of residents of direct provision centres, anticipating not just some cultural resistance but also information deficits.

The meeting, organised by the Irish Patients' Association, was told that the lack of information about the vaccine to residents thus far was one of their biggest concerns.

Disinformation about the vaccine spreads easily in direct provision centres, because not all residents have access to the internet, the minutes of Friday's meeting said. Rumours were compounded by language differences.

"Putting notices on notice boards for people who have language and cultural differences is not communication," the minutes note.

Residents were concerned about the side-effects of the vaccine, and also whether the side-effects were different for black people.

They also asked if they refused to take the vaccine voluntarily would they be sanctioned?

"Issues of trust in communication and information sharing must be dealt with, and not mirror the previous experiences people had during the first phase of Covid-19," said Esther Pepple Onolememen, a director of the Irish Patients' Association in the areas of diversity and inclusion.

"One of the fears is whether or not their autonomy will be respected without any consequences," she said. "Will they be treated the same as the general population in their choice to take the vaccine or not?"

Outside of health facilities, direct provision centres and meat processing plants were among the common centres hit with Covid-19 outbreaks, and language differences are issues in both.

Both groups need to be targeted with meaningful information about the vaccine in order to win their trust.

Public health expert, Professor Pat Wall from UCD, said even if only older people and those with existing underlying illnesses receive the vaccine, it will still be "a quantum leap forward".

"Eighty per cent of cases have mild or moderate symptoms and make a complete recovery. So if we prevent the other 20pc getting severe symptoms, being hospitalised, in intensive care and dying from Covid-19, the vaccine will have achieved a major breakthrough in the battle against this virus," he said. "Stopping the disease from circulating in the community will be more challenging and will require around 70pc of the population to be vaccinated against the virus."

That comes down to not just availability of the vaccine and the logistics of rolling it out, but how effectively the State can "sell the need to get the vaccine to citizens in all sectors of society".