Next battle will be selling the vaccine message

Maeve Sheehan

HSE survey will gauge how the public and health workers feel about the jab

QUANTUM LEAP: 'Stopping the disease from circulating in the community will be more challenging,' says UCD's Professor Pat Wall. 'It will require around 70pc of the population to be vaccinated.' Photo: Fergal Phillips

QUANTUM LEAP: ‘Stopping the disease from circulating in the community will be more challenging,’ says UCD’s Professor Pat Wall. ‘It will require around 70pc of the population to be vaccinated.’ Photo: Fergal Phillips

With the Covid-19 vaccine roll-out just weeks away, the Health Service Executive has begun a campaign to gauge public confidence in the immunisation programme amid fears that some vulnerable groups will need persuading.

While anti-vaxxers dominate the extreme fringes, health experts are concerned that some groups who are most vulnerable to the virus will be hesitant about getting the jab.

Residents of direct provision centres, and migrant workers, particularly those in large factories, and even people working in the health sector itself.

