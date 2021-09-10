| 15.2°C Dublin

Close

Premium

New York’s first responders on 9/11 set themselves apart

Larissa Nolan

Rescue workers continue their search as smoke rises from the rubble of the World Trade Center in New York following the terrorist attacks of September 11, 2001. Photo: AP Photo/Beth A. Keiser Expand

Close

Rescue workers continue their search as smoke rises from the rubble of the World Trade Center in New York following the terrorist attacks of September 11, 2001. Photo: AP Photo/Beth A. Keiser

Rescue workers continue their search as smoke rises from the rubble of the World Trade Center in New York following the terrorist attacks of September 11, 2001. Photo: AP Photo/Beth A. Keiser

Rescue workers continue their search as smoke rises from the rubble of the World Trade Center in New York following the terrorist attacks of September 11, 2001. Photo: AP Photo/Beth A. Keiser

Try get through National Geographic’s powerful mini-series 9/11: One Day in America, without crying. This minute-by-minute account of September 11, 2001, forces the viewer to experience the atrocity of the century in painful detail, as though in real time.

It shuttles you back to that Tuesday, 20 years ago tomorrow. Like so many others, I recall watching on in horror and disbelief as the second plane hit the south tower.

National Geographic’s six-parter is the view from those inside the towers, who “witnessed, suffered and survived”.

Most Watched

Privacy