New York’s first responders on 9/11 set themselves apart

Try get through National Geographic’s powerful mini-series 9/11: One Day in America, without crying. This minute-by-minute account of September 11, 2001, forces the viewer to experience the atrocity of the century in painful detail, as though in real time.

It shuttles you back to that Tuesday, 20 years ago tomorrow. Like so many others, I recall watching on in horror and disbelief as the second plane hit the south tower.

National Geographic’s six-parter is the view from those inside the towers, who “witnessed, suffered and survived”.

Many who escaped are alive today only because of the existence of the hero – the person willing to put their own life at risk, to try and save others. The first responders who ran towards the danger, instead of away from it.

Those brave men – for it is all men, in the footage – who kept pushing forward, not knowing if the next step would be their last.

Fire chief Jay Jonas recalls his unit stopping as they climbed the stairs, as a colleague pointed out that they might not all survive. “We stopped and took the time to shake each other’s hands and wish good luck. Of all of those guys I was surrounded by, I’m the only one left alive.”

What is it that drives some people to step in harm’s way for a greater good? Research on the human psyche under stress puts it down to the “fight or flight” response.

David Grossman, an expert in the psychology of combat, notes that, when reacting to a threat, the vast majority of people will instantly seek to put as much distance as possible between them and the threat.

Only a small minority will move towards it.

That minority are usually risk-takers with high control needs, who place value in being in command of a crisis situation.

That part is innate. But experts agree it is also a response that can be learned.

These heroes are also far more likely to be police, military, or emergency workers, because their training has helped them to suppress their emotional response in an emergency. They think clearly and calmly for others who are unable to.

The repetition of constantly facing danger means the response of advancing towards imminent danger is driven in and becomes automatic.

It is highly rewarded in society. When I went to Manhattan for the first time a month after 9/11, people wore blue FDNY (Fire Department of New York) t-shirts in tribute to these guys. Ground Zero was still smoking; every available space plastered in those heartbreakingly hopeful posters: Missing – Last Seen At The World Trade Center.

I fell so in love with NYC’s tragic heroism; its tireless spirit, its elevation of freedom above all else, that I returned 22 times over the following seven years. It was – and remains – the most special place in the world.