New rules around dog ownership are long overdue – but do they go far enough?

I am not scared of many things. Public speaking and live radio? That’s my stock-in-trade. Buzzing insects or things with wings? I’ll co-exist in harmony.

I embrace the pitch dark, will swim out of my depth and please, please bring on all the new experiences. I’ll eat anything except olives.

But if I spot an unleashed dog, particularly one higher than my knee, my brain goes into auto-panic mode.

I can’t explain it. I wasn’t bitten as a child or anything like that. My parents had dogs over the years and I even got a rescue cavalier spaniel when the kids were small. He resided with us for many years and was loved by all.

So I don’t hate dogs. Not at all. I’m just terrified of them.

My daily walk during Covid was a loop of my local park. A big sign says dogs can roam off lead before 10.30am. Because of this, I avoided going there until after 11 and still do.

These very animals can end up living on housing estates, next door to small children

I cross streets to avoid them. My brother has to tie up his enthusiastic golden retriever when I visit.

That’s my bias out of the way, but I believe it is well founded. There were 179 reported dog attacks in 2021, and another 130 in 2022. Many were caused by “restricted” breeds; dogs which are often bred, unchecked and unlicensed. They are also often unchipped, which opens up the possibility of exporting them. Worse still, nefarious reasons such as dog-fighting could be on the agenda.

These very animals can end up living on housing estates, next door to small children. And yes, it is the owner and not the dog who is the dangerous one.

Because they have refused to abide by our flimsy laws and not trained their animal – sometimes deliberately so – the animal remains effectively wild.

Some cases are unbelievably tragic, such as that of little Alejandro Miszan last November. The nine-year-old had his face permanently disfigured after a dog attacked him outside his house while he was playing.

There was also the case of a baby in the south of the country, savaged to death by a dog in 2021.

Farmers increasingly report dog attacks on livestock – 217 of them in 2021. In one single case last year, 82 sheep were found dead. They had been mauled to death by a dog that was never found or identified.

So yes, I’m in favour of the proposed new fines in the wake of further attacks

Puppy farms abound, unchecked and unregulated. Our soft-touch environment makes Ireland a perfect place to harbour Instagramable breeds like snub-nosed pugs, but also dangerous ones like pit bulls, rottweilers and akitas.

These breeds, according to the law, are supposed to be muzzled and leashed at all times in public. They are also supposed to be fitted with a collar bearing the owner’s identity. Additionally, they should be licensed and microchipped. ​

When it’s a law that is largely seen to be unpoliced and unpunished, what’s the point of it?

So yes, I’m in favour of the proposed new fines in the wake of further attacks. It is also positive to find out that 40 new dog wardens will be provided for. But is it enough?

I’ll be sticking to my side of the road in the meantime.