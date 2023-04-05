| 10°C Dublin

New rules around dog ownership are long overdue – but do they go far enough?

Sinead Ryan

Dogs are great family pets but owners must take it upon themselves to train them. Photo: Getty Images Expand
Dogs are often let off their lead in the park. Photo: Getty Images Expand

Dogs are great family pets but owners must take it upon themselves to train them. Photo: Getty Images

Dogs are often let off their lead in the park. Photo: Getty Images

I am not scared of many things. Public speaking and live radio? That’s my stock-in-trade. Buzzing insects or things with wings? I’ll co-exist in harmony.

I embrace the pitch dark, will swim out of my depth and please, please bring on all the new experiences. I’ll eat anything except olives.

