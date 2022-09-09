New Northern Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris may be singing off same hymn sheet as DUP but he will need to get Brexit done

Is it worth learning the new Secretary of State for Northern Ireland’s name? The reason I ask is because Chris Heaton-Harris is the third incumbent inside three months – this has become the most capricious office in the British cabinet, with short-term occupancy built in.

Survival rates appear to depend on a variety of external circumstances – as with butterflies, which typically live for a fortnight to several months depending on weather and predators. So, the Northern Secretary’s brevity of tenure is on a par with an insect’s lifespan. Perhaps that’s why, no matter how ambitious the MP, each new officeholder has to be press-ganged into accepting the, er, honour.

Apparently, Mr Heaton-Harris wasn’t first choice, and a number of others declined to drink from the poisoned chalice – Penny Mordaunt, Sajid Javid and Iain Duncan Smith are all said to have blanched and begged off. Clearly, they believe the situation in Belfast is intractable.

The DUP is in no-surrender mode, and regards the Northern Ireland Protocol bill currently progressing through Westminster as a victory. But only if it dilutes the protocol significantly. When the Lords get their hands on the bill, the DUP won’t be happy with their amendments.

Meanwhile, the US is steadfast on protecting the Good Friday Agreement, a position reiterated by US president Joe Biden in his first conversation with new prime minister Liz Truss earlier this week.

If Britain persists in its collision course with the EU, it won’t be able to negotiate an American trade deal because tearing up the EU divorce settlement compromises the Border.

So it is that Ms Truss, like others before her, must decide whether to pander to unionists or get Brexit done. It seems less a question of will she disappoint the DUP – rather, how soon will it happen? Sammy Wilson can throw shapes to his heart’s content about Mr Biden pandering to the Irish-American vote, as he did on Morning Ireland yesterday, but Britain needs that trade deal more than it needs to humour the DUP.

Voters are “tiring of Brexit wars”, says a former Northern secretary, Julian Smith – among the few in recent times who understood the region’s dynamics. He lasted only six months – the lifespan of a winter bee.

Here’s a golden rule of politics: if a policy isn’t correct, then changing the personnel won’t make a difference – but fix the policy and obstructions will be resolved.

Giving Mr Heaton-Harris the keys to Hillsborough Castle is as irrelevant as handing them to his short-lived predecessor, whose name I can never remember without a Google search. He had just two months in office – that’s the lifespan of a housefly.

The revolving door in the Northern Secretary’s office suggests Torydom no longer takes the post seriously. In the past, incumbents were politicians of substance, from William Whitelaw in 1972, to Jim Prior, Tom King, Peter Brooke and Patrick Mayhew.

The latter was succeeded by Labour’s Mo Mowlam, there for a momentous two-and-a-half years during which the Good Friday Agreement was signed. However, an increasingly tetchy relationship with unionist parties meant Tony Blair ended up taking over responsibility for the portfolio, causing Ms Mowlam to tell then-US president Bill Clinton: “I’m the new tea lady around here.”

Peter Mandelson replaced her, overseeing the reform of the police service, but in his first speech he referred to himself as the “Secretary of State for Ireland”. Even able British politicians get a bit muddled about that troublesome island across the Irish Sea.

The Northern Secretary represents the region at the UK cabinet table, oversees the operation of the devolved administration, and is responsible for its elections.

On that subject, Northern politicians can expect another tilt at the polls shortly. The last election was in May, when Sinn Féin became the largest party. If normal politics applied, there wouldn’t be another election until 2027, but Northern electoral cycles are also on a par with insect lifespans.

Power-sharing arrangements give a veto to the biggest nationalist and unionist blocs because their participation is required, thereby avoiding dominance by one tradition. But the DUP is refusing to nominate either a Speaker or Deputy First Minister as a protest against the protocol, which the party says – accurately, in fairness – undermines unionism’s place in the UK. The DUP’s electorate supports this position, suggesting identity politics trump bread-and-butter issues among some demographics. However, both the majority of people in Northern Ireland and the majority of MLAs are convinced the protocol benefits the region.

Ms Truss has more pressing issues to consider, but has no choice except to spare some bandwidth for Northern Ireland. Even if it’s simply a case of listening to Mr Heaton-Harris’s report to cabinet, rolling her eyes and saying: “Get on with it.”

The rules state the caretaker Executive has to be dissolved on October 28, leaving the civil servants in charge (currently, caretaker ministers are in place). Another election must be called within 12 weeks, meaning January 19 is the cut-off point, although late November or early December are possibilities. But will another election deliver a different result? Maybe not. Alternatively, direct rule could be reintroduced – but nationalism would not accept this. In short, Assembly arrangements are not fit for purpose.

Listening to Sammy Wilson on RTÉ radio yesterday was depressingly repetitive. The DUP won’t return to power-sharing while the “poison” of the protocol is in place, and Ms Truss “has to stand up to this blackmail” from Mr Biden with his “warped view” of the Good Friday Agreement.

So much angry buzzing, so little understanding of the real world where people are being crushed by cost-of-living increases.

Mr Heaton-Harris is number six in the hot seat in as many years.

A self-described “fierce Eurosceptic”, former MEP and Conservative Party chief whip, he chaired the European Research Group from 2010 to 2016. In principle, he is on the same page as the DUP. But principles won’t unblock the Brexit logjam – that’s where pragmatism enters the fray. But will it?