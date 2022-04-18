| 7°C Dublin

Close

Premium

New members, German commitment and better US leadership key to Nato’s future

John Bolton

Joe Biden&rsquo;s political leadership since Russia's invasion of Ukraine has been weak and strategically incoherent. Photo: Reuters/Leah Millis Expand

Close

Joe Biden&rsquo;s political leadership since Russia's invasion of Ukraine has been weak and strategically incoherent. Photo: Reuters/Leah Millis

Joe Biden’s political leadership since Russia's invasion of Ukraine has been weak and strategically incoherent. Photo: Reuters/Leah Millis

Joe Biden’s political leadership since Russia's invasion of Ukraine has been weak and strategically incoherent. Photo: Reuters/Leah Millis

Commentary on Nato “unity” against Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has been misplaced. Nato is not unified in seeking Moscow’s defeat, and Kyiv’s memory of the execrable Minsk agreements, imposed with French and German participation, remains strong. Ukraine stays in the fight largely through its own determination .

The alliance’s performance on sanctions is scattershot, with results mixed so far and the future uncertain. Military assistance is uneven, though the UK and Eastern European responses have been outstanding. The biggest failure is Joe Biden’s uneven political leadership: weak, often late in coming, grudging and strategically incoherent. Germany, France and others are lagging.

Related topics

More On Joe Biden

Most Watched

Privacy