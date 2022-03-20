New Government schemes offer no quick fix for would-be home buyers

When it comes to solving the housing crisis, it seems nothing moves fast.

Among the key measures in the Government’s Housing for All initiative announced last September were new schemes that would see the State take on some of the burden for the hardest-pressed homebuyers.

The local-authority backed Affordable Purchase Scheme was first out to be followed by the Shared Equity Scheme “early in 2022”.

Under the first scheme, local authorities make homes available at a reduced price for first-time buyers whose mortgage and deposit does not cover the price of a newly-built home. Through the scheme, the local authority will take a percentage equity stake in the property.

Over a month ago Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien tweeted about a scheme in Fingal: “The new affordable homes in Dun Emer in #Lusk will range from €166k to €258k. There will be huge demand for this scheme which is the first affordable scheme in #Fingal in 11 years. This is just a start, @DeptHousingIRL is working hard to support LAs [local authorities] with many more developments.”

But the Sunday Independent is aware of people trying to buy a house in that very scheme whose application has ground to a standstill.

The bank in question (PTSB) wants assurances that the council’s charge over the property will come second to the bank’s charge. According to broker Michael Dowling, of Dowling Financial, nothing has budged in several weeks.

When asked about this example, the department said: “We are aware that Fingal County Council has made affordable homes available for purchase and is working through the administration of those sales with purchasers and mortgage providers.”

The principles of the Share Equity Scheme are similar. According to an outline of the scheme published by Government in September the support provided will take the form of a percentage equity stake (share of the ownership) in the home equal to the difference between the open market value of the property and the price paid by the purchaser.

An official blurb on the scheme from last September said: “Work on the final design of the scheme is ongoing, including engagement with key stakeholders. Full scheme details, including terms and conditions, will be announced ahead of its commencement in early 2022.”

As reported in this paper two weeks ago, the banks (via the Banking and Payments Federation of Ireland), government and local authorities are still working through the legals on this.

The department confirmed to me last week that its introduction is still some way off.

A spokesman said: “It is anticipated that initial activity, including public communications, will be conducted early in May of this year, in advance of the first receipt of applications and deployment of equity support, which is scheduled for the end of Q2.”

So in reality, it will be the second half of 2022 before this scheme really gets going.

Another issue that has arisen is the fact that only the main banks are currently lending under the Local Authority Affordable Purchase Scheme. New lenders in the market are not participating. There are concerns among brokers that the same will be the case for the Shared Equity Scheme, with only Bank of Ireland, AIB and PTSB lending.

When asked, Avant Money said: “Avant Money does not currently offer mortgages under the Affordable Housing Scheme. As part of our ongoing business growth, we will consider options around the Shared Equity First Home Scheme should that scheme be opened to non-bank lenders in the future.”

ICS said that the schemes are “currently limited to banks under current Government regulation. As a non-bank lender, ICS Mortgages is not therefore in a position to lend for either scheme”.

This seems somewhat at odds with the department’s view on the Shared Equity Scheme. “The First Home Affordable Purchase Shared Equity scheme will be jointly funded and operated by the State and participating banks. The scheme will be open to all regulated financial institutions authorised to offer mortgage products in the Irish market.”

Dowling, who is a seasoned broker, is frustrated on behalf of buyers who naturally get hopeful when new schemes are announced. Several months later, their excitement is draining away.

“The issues are still not resolved clearly,” said Dowling. “It is taking an inordinate amount of time to sort out the problems.

“We’re now almost into the second quarter of the year and there is still no sign of mortgages being made available for these two products. They are geared towards those who are on lower incomes to give them an opportunity to buy new homes but clearly there are obstacles that are not as easily surmountable as the department

assumed.”

Perhaps it’s all just being ironed out and everything will run smoothly in a few months’ time. But it’s those people saving like mad and still failing to get a home of their own who you have to feel sorry for.

The BPFI is negotiating on behalf of lenders. But for homebuyers, it’s all as clear as mud at the moment.

