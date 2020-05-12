New EU rules aim to protect the single market

Boris Johnson's plan for reopening England was in equal parts confusing and terrifying.

People were urged to get back to work if they could not work from home but to somehow avoid public transport when going to work. Inevitably, the London Underground will soon be rammed with commuters carrying an invisible virus which shows no symptoms in more than half of those affected.

Johnson also made a kind offer to exempt anyone travelling from Ireland from rules requiring passengers arriving in England to self-isolate for two weeks after their arrival. As enticing as the invitation might seem, I'm sure most people will be put off by the prospect of taking the Heathrow Express to Paddington Station - or any other form of public transport.

We were not alone in receiving this once-in-a-lifetime pandemic offer from the prime minister. Travellers from France will also avoid quarantine when they fly into England.

Our Government has no intention of reciprocating the exemption to anyone travelling to Ireland from England or anywhere else in the world. Irish citizens and everyone else arriving here from anywhere outside the island will soon be legally forced to self-isolate for two weeks and there are no plans to offer exemptions to any particular nation in the free world or beyond.

The Government is implementing a policy of deterring people from coming anywhere near Ireland in the short to medium term. New regulations making it mandatory to self-isolate aim to ensure there is compliance with the rules, while also acting as a disincentive to anyone thinking of coming here.

However, the fly in the ointment may be the EU Commission's plans to ease travel restrictions. The Commission is proposing that there could be some travel between some member states or regions based on the rate of infection in those countries. For example, if Ireland and Greece managed to control the virus to a similar extent then travel would be permitted between the two countries.

As ever, the new EU travel rules are aimed at protecting the single market by clamping down on member states arranging bilateral travel arrangements. It will also ensure any easing of travel restrictions is based on science rather than diplomacy.

Ireland has ranked well among EU states in terms of fighting the virus.

This was mostly due to one of the strictest lockdowns, but being an island nation also helps. However, the easing of travel restrictions may ultimately be out of our hands if a decision is taken by the Commission to reintroduce travel between countries based on the spread of the virus.

And EU chiefs, who we will depend on for another bailout once this is over, may not look kindly on Ireland forcing people into self-isolation for two weeks after they have decided to ease travel restrictions.