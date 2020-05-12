| 3.3°C Dublin

Close

Premium

New EU rules aim to protect the single market

Philip Ryan

 

Confusing: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has announced ~plans to reopen England. Photo: REUTERS Expand

Close

Confusing: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has announced ~plans to reopen England. Photo: REUTERS

Confusing: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has announced ~plans to reopen England. Photo: REUTERS

via REUTERS

Confusing: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has announced ~plans to reopen England. Photo: REUTERS

Boris Johnson's plan for reopening England was in equal parts confusing and terrifying.

People were urged to get back to work if they could not work from home but to somehow avoid public transport when going to work. Inevitably, the London Underground will soon be rammed with commuters carrying an invisible virus which shows no symptoms in more than half of those affected.

Johnson also made a kind offer to exempt anyone travelling from Ireland from rules requiring passengers arriving in England to self-isolate for two weeks after their arrival. As enticing as the invitation might seem, I'm sure most people will be put off by the prospect of taking the Heathrow Express to Paddington Station - or any other form of public transport.