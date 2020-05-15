| 7.1°C Dublin

New challenge will be keeping spirit of sacrifice after a taste of freedom

Eilish O'Regan

 

Can Irish people live in a country on a knife-edge this summer?

And do we have the staying power to prevent a second wave of the virus?

We will get our first modest test from Monday when hardware shops, outdoor construction sites and some sports clubs will reopen.