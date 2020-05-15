Can Irish people live in a country on a knife-edge this summer?

And do we have the staying power to prevent a second wave of the virus?

We will get our first modest test from Monday when hardware shops, outdoor construction sites and some sports clubs will reopen.

But a lot has not changed and we must still stay within 5km out our home. Probably one of the most taxing changes will be allowing a group of people from different households to meet up outdoors as long as they physically distance.

There were already anecdotal reports yesterday that something of a post-lockdown mood has set in and it was observed in some parks with scenes of large picnics and even a baby shower.

There will always be a minority who want to push the rules to the limit, but they may end up undoing the success of lockdown and the suppression of the virus.

In the UK, a new term 'covidiots' has been coined to describe those who seem oblivious to risks of the virus spreading as a result of their behaviour.

Prof Philip Nolan of Maynooth University, who has led the team tracking the virus here, said the R number, showing how many people a person who has the infection is likely to transmit it to, will be under sharp focus from next week.

It is now well below one, between 0.4 and 0.6.

But if it rises to two, one person with coronavirus would transmit it to two others, meaning Covid-19 would spread exponentially.

Dr Nolan said: "If you have a large number of people with the virus in the community, it will spread quickly. If you have a small number, it will spread more slowly.

"We will be monitoring the force of the infection and how quickly it is likely to travel, how quickly it is being forced into the population.

"In the coming weeks we will be monitoring the R number and the expected decline in new cases per day."

A lot is also out of the public's control, such as how efficient the testing, tracing and isolating regime will be.

One encouraging development is that from next week people who are asymptomatic and feel well will also be tested if they have been in contact with someone who tests positive. Previously they needed to have symptoms to be tested.

The way in which safeguards are enforced in shops and on construction sites will be crucial, as well as how hotspots such as community residential settings, nursing homes, meat plants and direct provision centres manage to contain the virus and not become sources for a spread into the community.

The ESRI, which has been conducting behavioural research into how people are responding to the restrictions, found the announcement of a plan to begin a phased reopening of non-essential shops and workplaces beginning on May 18 was well ahead of public expectation.

It suggests that given that it presents a more optimistic picture than the public expected, the announcement is likely to have altered expectations, presumably in the direction of a speedier return to economic activity. They also discovered that men anticipate a more rapid return to economic and social activity than women.

"The result was substantial in magnitude - much larger than the more optimistic expectations of younger compared to older adults.

"For most everyday outcomes, both men and women display unrealistic optimism - they hold expectations that are more positive than reality.

"The effect is typically stronger among men in both economic and social domains."

A return to 'normality' is not expected until at least 2021.

The study also asked people to rank restrictions according to which ones they thought should be lifted first and which, if lifted, would be best for them personally.

While people want to see the restriction on social contact beyond the household lifted first, they also think that necessities such as workplaces, services and transport should take priority over leisure activities.

It showed that the clearest example relates to pubs and restaurants, which rank high for personal benefit, but low for when people think the restriction should be lifted.

The worst scenario is that if the virus begins to increase in spread again that restrictions will have to be reintroduced.

That would be economically very damaging and a severe blow to people's morale.

If we cannot train ourselves to live with the virus and accept the limitations it involves, we will never get to the latter stages of the roadmap.

Even countries that are ahead of us in easing lockdown have seen flare-ups.

Germany's R number has increased and new clusters have been linked to slaughterhouses in particular. South Korea has reported new clusters of coronavirus cases linked to nightclubs in Seoul, after largely containing its outbreak.

The personal toll from the virus has been devastating for families, with the deaths of more than 1,500 loved ones.

As people queue for the hardware store in the coming weeks, hospital intensive care units will still have patients with the virus fighting for their lives.

The overall conclusion of ESRI researchers is that in the face of the disease, the large majority of people have absorbed the need to proceed slowly and carefully.

They are willing to make sacrifices now for a better outcome in the long run. The challenge will be keeping that spirit going as the country gets its first taste of new freedoms from Monday.