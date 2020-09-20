What are we to call it, and when do we call it? To give me my due I called it fascism and I called it early, writing a long piece in this paper with that word in the headline shortly before Donald Trump was elected in 2016.

But I understand the nervousness around that word, up to a point. I know why people refrain from using it except in the most dire circumstances lest its power be diminished.

Yet there's an equally strong argument that says that if you're waiting until the proverbial tanks are rolling over Poland again then by then it is far too late - and you have disrespected those who suffered under these tyrannies before by not paying enough attention to the warning signs.

There are some who will turn away from those signs out of mere vanity - they enjoy the feeling of gravitas that comes over them as they advise against the word 'fascism', placing themselves above such 'inflammatory' language.

Meanwhile, the 'populists', the 'authoritarians' (for want of a better word), are just getting on with it - ripping through our old friends the checks and balances, bulldozing their way through the quaint old norms of democracy.

Indeed I think that even the more 'responsible' commentators would agree on a definition of fascism which involves the trashing of the spirit and substance of democracy and its replacement with a kind of malevolent nationalist dictatorship. But if some prefer a nicer word... hell, it's a free world. Or not, as the case may be.

I called Trump a fascist way back, mainly because I don't think I've ever seen a more obvious fascist in the colloquial sense of the word: a monstrous individual without boundaries but with an ability to bring the mob with him wherever he's going. And he doesn't even try to hide it... In Michael Moore's great line, Trump is "always lying and always telling the truth", so almost every day he makes it clear that he has no use for democracy, that he yearns for the ways of a Vladimir Putin.

He is openly turning the forthcoming election into an orgy of voter suppression and fraud, encouraging the activities of the militias, which, even with an abundance of caution, can be called fascistic.

Put it like this: if someone started out with the idea of turning America into a fascist dictatorship, is there anything they'd do which would be much different from what Trump has done?

Has he not indeed been working his way through a kind of checklist of every anti-democratic impulse known to man, and a few that he thought up all by himself? From the demonisation of the press, to the defilement of the justice system, to the degradation of the electoral process, to the abuse of minorities, to the supernatural levels of dishonesty and corruption... call it what you like, this will surely not end well.

He's even been wrecking the postal service. And last week as he sat with leaders in California, with pictures of the wildfires on display in the room, he responded essentially in two ways - with denial, and with sarcasm. "It'll start getting cooler," he leered.

He's not even pretending that he gives a damn and the election in November, far from 'resolving' anything, may turn out to be a time of dread and destruction.

Meanwhile, in the UK, where the Brexit government looks with deep admiration at the doings of Trump, they have reached another stage in their unravelling.

The withdrawal from the Withdrawal Agreement is not just an admission that Brexit can't survive much contact with reality, it is a move that is deeply Trumpian - international agreements are for the little people; from now on it's going to be Britain First.

And in the consternation of democrats, perhaps there is also that ancient memory of Neville Chamberlain waving his piece of paper in the air in 1938, labouring under the misapprehension that it was still a game for gentlemen.

Yes, for a long time people have wondered how it is that good countries can go bad - or how the badness in them is amplified until it blows everything else away. How did it happen in Germany in the 1930s, in Italy, in Spain?

In Britain there is this movement of extremists and upper-class twits which has done incalculable damage in cynically seizing on a vision that mainly came out of the head of one Nigel Farage.

How did that happen in Britain? How did it happen after one of the high points of its recent history, the London Olympics of 2012? How did they get from there to a point where the pandemic comes as a boon to the Brexiters, a way of hiding one catastrophe inside the other?

Moreover, there is an awful similarity in the responses of the Brexit and Trump governments to Covid, a sense that this sort of thing is not what they do, that they have little appetite for anything but wreckage and plunder. And impunity for themselves.

What you are seeing these people doing all the time, this must be how it happens.

This is it.

The case of Kevin Myers v The World is complicated

I don't know Kevin Myers to any extent, but I ran into him a couple of times over the years, and basically I liked him.

In Bewley's of Westmoreland Street, we had a few laughs. In those days journalists might meet each other sometimes, by accident.

Those days are gone, and now you'll find journalists working for the same paper who don't know one another at all - which is good in terms of lowering the rates of alcoholism, not good in the sense that when something goes wrong, an individual can be isolated.

In his excellent interview with Donal Lynch in this paper last week, about his book Burning Heresies, Myers gave a sense of his own isolation when he said that he still writes articles "that might possibly see the light of day when sanity is restored to the world, probably around 2045".

And while at any time the case of Kevin Myers versus The World would have been complicated, in these times he probably didn't have a chance.

The complicated part is that the Kevin Myers who did some very bad journalism has also done some very good journalism. I've heard him on the radio admitting it's a weakness of his, that he has trouble distinguishing between his good stuff and his bad stuff.

I can help him out here. His Irishman's Diary in the Irish Times was often the best thing in that paper; his Watching The Door is a brilliant book about Northern Ireland; and he discovered this thing called World War I, which had been lying around largely ignored in Ireland until he brought it to our attention.

So he had not one, but two good wars (three if you count the war in the former Yugoslavia).

It was only with the Culture War that he found himself on the wrong side.

He'd be too close to that regiment of bores who wrote the same article for years about 'PC gone mad', until they just changed 'PC' to 'woke' and continued to write that article - because that's all they can do.

But Myers could do anything. He had the moral energy to write well about many things. And yet you'd find him in that Old Fogey zone which works in The Spectator when written by a 24-year-old down from Oxford, waiting for a safe Tory seat to be handed him.

Being an Old Fogey is for the young, an older person like Myers (he is 73) is supposed to know better.

Ah, it gets complicated, if you live long enough. So this is as simple as I can make it: when I met Kevin Myers I liked him, and probably I still would.