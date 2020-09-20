| 12.1°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Never too soon to worry about sleepwalking right into fascism

Declan Lynch

Expand

Close

What are we to call it, and when do we call it? To give me my due I called it fascism and I called it early, writing a long piece in this paper with that word in the headline shortly before Donald Trump was elected in 2016.

But I understand the nervousness around that word, up to a point. I know why people refrain from using it except in the most dire circumstances lest its power be diminished.

Yet there's an equally strong argument that says that if you're waiting until the proverbial tanks are rolling over Poland again then by then it is far too late - and you have disrespected those who suffered under these tyrannies before by not paying enough attention to the warning signs.