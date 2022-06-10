Never mind the rain or the queues, festival season is here and I can’t wait

You wouldn’t think I would be counting down the days to drinking beers so warm they evaporate on your tongue and queuing 20 minutes for a portable loo with no toilet paper, but the world works in mysterious ways.

After two long years, festival season is officially back with a bang in all its wild, messy, questionably odorous glory, and I for one am over the moon about it.

As the clock struck midnight on June 1, I headed to my first proper festival in over three years, Primavera Sound in Barcelona.

Now, I’m a child of Oxegen – a time when festivals meant torrential rain, tents blowing away like a scene from The Wizard of Oz and risking trench foot to see the band that sings that one song you know.

So the thought of seeing some of the world’s biggest artists in a place where I might actually get a tan (read sunburn) and didn’t need to bring a cagoule was magical to me.

And as Primavera doesn’t actually have a campsite,

I didn’t have to sleep in a tent – what a concept! I’m 32 now, I need lower back support.

Anyone who follows music may have read that the first day of Primavera was a mess. And, yes, it was.

Forty-minute queues for the bar staffed by people who seemed physically unable to move at more than a dawdle, a seemingly oversold crowd and, more shockingly, just three water points for 66,000 people on site.

This put a dampener on things, but did I still sing my heart out to Tame Impala?

You betcha.

By the time the Friday rolled around – and drinks were available via a five-minute queue – I couldn’t have been happier.

Whatever the situation, nothing soothes the soul more than shouting along to a chorus with tens of thousands of people in a field.

When this winter rolls back round, I’ll still be smiling at the thought of the audience belting out Feel Good Inc while Gorillaz and De La Soul smashed it on stage.

And while it was lovely to do that in the Barcelona sun, photographs from last weekend back home do prove that the festival spirit can withstand any conditions.

I watched Twitter and Instagram in horror as revellers slid down muddy hills and splashed through swamps at Dublin’s Forbidden Fruit festival – but that didn’t stop anybody singing along to Lorde or dancing to Peggy Gou.

It doesn’t really matter what climate you’re in, or how long the queues are. As long as you have your friends around you and there’s a decent name on the line-up, festival season is a balm for the last few years.

Just remind me of that when I’m facing three nights in a tent for All Together Now in Waterford.