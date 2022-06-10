| 12.9°C Dublin

Never mind the rain or the queues, festival season is here and I can’t wait

Emma Kelly

The Glastonbury Festival of Music and Performing Arts in Somerset, England, is on many music lovers' bucket list. Photo: Andy Buchanan /AFP Expand

The Glastonbury Festival of Music and Performing Arts in Somerset, England, is on many music lovers' bucket list. Photo: Andy Buchanan /AFP

You wouldn’t think I would be counting down the days to drinking beers so warm they evaporate on your tongue and queuing 20 minutes for a portable loo with no toilet paper, but the world works in mysterious ways.

After two long years, festival season is officially back with a bang in all its wild, messy, questionably odorous glory, and I for one am over the moon about it.

