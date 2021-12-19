Nervy unionists know Boris can’t soften an Irish Sea border forever

The sheer scale of Brexit has transfixed both its supporters and its opponents. Withdrawing from an institution so deeply embedded in the UK’s political, economic and social life inevitably entailed serious disruption. News last night of Lord Frost’s resignation as Brexit minister was merely the latest manifestation of chaos.

Failing to fully comprehend — or to accept — the scale of the disruption was the egregious sin of most of those who advocated leaving the EU, and a sin for which Boris Johnson and fellow Brexiteers are now being punished by the stern god of reality. But focus on the gargantuan changes has meant some of the merely very large changes have gone almost unnoticed.

One such change is the highly unusual way in which the British government has poured colossal resources into disguising the Irish Sea border which has disrupted trade between Great Britain and Northern Ireland.

That spending is partly to cover Johnson’s embarrassment at having lied. Having said just six months before the border checks started in January that “there will be no border down the Irish Sea — over my dead body”, Johnsonian bluster alone could not explain why that border was being created by his government while he remained very much alive.

But the expenditure which attempted to circumvent the new trade frontier was not just about politics: it was about economics too.

The British government knew there were many firms which would have been unable to trade if it did not help them get around the obstacles the UK-EU deal had created.

If hundreds of products were disappearing from the Belfast shelves of major British retailers such as Sainsbury’s and Marks & Spencer there was little chance tiny companies would be able to navigate the plethora of paperwork suddenly imposed.

Any assessment of the impact of the new trade frontier can at this point only be partial. Swathes of the new arrangements have not been implemented, and the parts which are in force are being camouflaged with vast government spending.

A consequence of this arrangement has been to embed government in internal UK trade to an extent which is extraordinary — and which will be difficult to reverse.

Border-softening schemes make the government the essential facilitator of trade which would otherwise now be too complex to continue.

Even with that support, many British firms have stopped selling to Northern Ireland. Supporters of the protocol play this down, pointing to the ability to buy freely from the EU.

But outside of Ireland, geographic and linguistic barriers mean there is now less choice, less competition and will ultimately be more expensive prices for Northern Irish consumers.

Realising the scale of this problem, Westminster has already budgeted more than £500m (€585m) for border-softening schemes until the end of next year — and the bill keeps rising as fresh problems emerge.

Professor Alan Winters, founder of the UK Trade Policy Observatory at the University of Sussex, recently told me politicians are effectively subsidising companies to sustain old trade patterns — yet such subsidies just delay the emergence of new trade routes.

“Ultimately by discouraging adjustment they merely postpone the pain and cost resources,” he said, likening the situation to how past governments spent years propping up the shipbuilding industry and British Leyland before accepting defeat.

But those examples are not entirely analogous to the Irish Sea border situation as these involved protectionism, which is normally how government intervention distorts trade.

Instead, Mr Johnson is attempting to undo his own policy of erecting barriers to free trade within the UK. Johnson is in the unusual position of simultaneously paying to both build the new border and paying to reduce that border’s impact.

It is questionable as to whether this spending is sustainable, particularly for the Tories who ideologically favour free trade.

Johnson won’t be prime minister for ever — and recent events suggest he may be closer to the end of his time in office than to its beginning. At that point, the personal embarrassment that partly explains this largesse will no longer be a factor.

The UK is still attempting to renegotiate with the EU to shrink the sea border — but has repeatedly said it will not abolish it and is now less bullish about its intentions. The EU has said it can accept some changes, but not sweeping alterations.

That means this trade barrier is likely to persist in altered form. Northern Ireland will remain British but will be treated as foreign for trade purposes. That has practical implications for everyone in Northern Ireland, but acute political implications for unionists.

Some far-sighted unionists will be nervous. Johnson has never promised that these border-softening schemes will be permanent. Indeed, such a pledge would be worthless — not just because of Johnson’s aversion to candour, but because no government can bind its successors.

At any point this tap can be turned off, thus hardening the economic divide between GB and NI. That weapon is far more effective than the vast British subvention to Stormont. Westminster could not threaten to slash spending on schools or hospitals because of a disagreement with unionism’s leaders.

Trade is a different matter. A future prime minister could decide to pull his government out of this area — perhaps by privatising schemes such as the Trader Support Service, which helps firms fill in Irish Sea customs declarations.

That possibility gives the British government leverage with unionist leaders not seen since the early 1970s and the proroguing of the old Northern Ireland Parliament.

Unionism’s relationship with London has always been politically and psychologically complicated, something misunderstood by the EU in recent years.

Almost a century ago, the father of Ulster unionism decried another betrayal by a British prime minister.

Edward Carson lamented how the Irish Border was birthed in a way that meant “public life and politics stink in the nostrils of the country”. But he repeated his loyalty to Britain, saying: “Loyalty is a strange thing... It is something born and bred in you.”

For most unionists, Johnson’s actions have not reduced their unionism, but have increased their dangerous sense of isolation.