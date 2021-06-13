Nation requires a memorial to record our institutional trauma

The decision of the Mother and Baby Homes Commission not to appear before an Oireachtas committee may be disappointing but is hardly surprising.

Indeed, the real surprise is how fractious the relationship has become between the commission and advocates for and supporters of the women central to its final report.

That is clear from denunciations of the report by those advocates and supporters, including some TDs and senators who believe it cannot be all-

owed to stand, and in the language in a letter from the commission to the Oireachtas Committee on Children last Friday, in which it defends its independence, methods and findings.

On publication of its final report some months ago, the commission warned its conclusions “may not

always accord with the prevailing

narrative”.

The report has since come in for robust criticism, in part in relation to the treatment of the testimonies of 550 women to the commission’s confidential committee, some of whom believe their accounts were not

accurately or properly reflected in the final report.

In its letter last Friday, the commission defended its handling of these testimonies; for example, pointing out some were “at variance with the testimony available to the commission

from other sources” and would be unable to withstand scrutiny and cross-examination.

In those and other circumstances, the commission was “unable to reach factual conclusions that many people apparently wished that it had reached”.

However, there was a wider criticism of its conclusions from the moment of publication, particularly its finding society in general was to blame for what had happened to unmarried women in Ireland throughout much of the last century, more so than either church or State.

The commission report summary states: “Women who gave birth outside marriage were subject to

particularly harsh treatment.

Responsibility for that harsh treatment rests mainly with the fathers of their children and their own immediate families.

“It was supported by, contributed to, and condoned by, the institutions of the State and the churches. However, it must be acknowledged that the institutions under investigation provided a refuge — a harsh refuge in some cases — when the families provided no refuge at all.”

One imagines this was among the conclusions the commission had in mind when it said its findings “may not always accord with the prevailing narrative”.

Since publication of that finding, the commission has come in for strong criticism, particularly from advocates on behalf of the women who were sent to the homes.

The criticism is such that the commission believes it would not be productive to account for its report before an Oireachtas committee, “in circumstances especially where prejudgment is already manifest”.

The decision has given rise to bluntly expressed disappointment by, among others, Tánaiste Leo Varadkar and Minister for Children Roderic O’Gorman.

In its letter, neither does the commission spare politicians, stating its independence “cannot simply be abandoned because its findings are not acceptable to some at a political level”.

There are now calls for the

commission’s report to be “binned” and further calls for a new investigation into what happened in other such homes that were not examined by the commission, to include survivor testimony to be incorporated into a new report.

The Government is in a difficult position in this regard: it would be a bold move to set aside or reject the commission report, which in many respects is a valuable historical and social document.

Having established the commission, it is difficult to see the State going down that road, much as it may be

politically convenient to do so.

However, all is not lost for the 500 women who provided testimony to the confidential committee.

O’Gorman said last Friday the Government was very conscious of the need to ensure the lived experiences of the women who attended before the committee were clearly heard and understood as part of

our history.

A little-referred-to outcome of the Mother and Baby Commission was a government commitment to establish on a formal, national basis a national memorial and records centre related

to institutional trauma during the 20th century.

It is to be developed at a suitable site and operated in accordance with the highest international standards.

Within this centre would be housed not only the commission report but all other reports in recent years that have detailed so much institutional abuse.

The intention is to archive and present relevant records and witness testimony by victims and survivors, as well as the historical and social context.

There was controversy after publication of the report that tape recordings of the women’s personal testimonies were deleted for reasons of data privacy and confidentiality.

However, audio recordings from back-up tapes were retrieved and transferred to the Department of Children to allow those who appeared before the committee to access their personal data.

Surely these recordings can be examined and, with permission, uncontested first-person accounts can be placed within the proposed new national memorial and records centre to be accessed and heard for generations to come. Lest we forget.

In that regard, the Mother and Baby Homes report, which is a substantial and — for all the criticism — impress-

ive body of work, would also provide important historical and social

context.