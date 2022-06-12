Nama, Newspeak, Nazis and 1984

Right now it feels like we are in a broken time machine that keeps landing us in various random points in time. For a while there in the pandemic, we were transported back to the Middle Ages.

Britain has recently seemed as if it’s stuck in the 1950s, and while it started to feel like the 1970s for a while, our best guess at where we have landed now is 1984, the last time we saw inflation like this.

It is also a time, as Brian Dobson put it with thinly veiled disdain during the week, when Tina Turner was on top of the charts. In 1984, the world didn’t even know about the original Top Gun movie (1986) or Kate Bush’s Running Up That Hill (1985), both back at the top of the charts now.

Long before the original 1984 happened, it was significant in people’s minds as the year George Orwell had set the most famous dystopian novel ever.

When 1984 did come around, we were slightly relieved that Orwell’s vision of mass surveillance, thought control, and the muddying of truth, facts and the very meaning of words had not come to pass. In 1984, doublethink, thought crime, Newspeak and 2+2=5 were still fanciful notions.

Of course, now we are realising that Orwell wasn’t talking about the actual 1984.

He was talking about the current 1984, where people are routinely punished for thought crime, where truth and facts are up for grabs and where 2+2 equals whatever Donald Trump or Vladimir Putin say it equals, where a war is not a war but a special military operation, where losing an election means you won it.

In the current 1984, we have submitted to carrying tracking devices and mass surveillance for free email and our own good in the pandemic.

Little did we think that as 1984 rolled around again, Orwell’s dystopian vision coming true would be the least of our problems.

Life comes down to the granular details usually, and the granular detail of the war in Ukraine right now is literally that, vast warehouses of grain that are needed around the world, and shortages of unfashionable fossil fuels, together driving the prices of everything through the roof.

Of course, matters are not being helped by the Orwellian Chinese zero-Covid approach.

Nice to see then that doublethink and Newspeak are still alive and well.

As the powers that be wring their hands daily about making property more affordable for the young, Brendan McDonagh of the at-times Orwellian Nama slipped this one in as he released another glowing set of results for the State’s bad bank: “If construction costs outstrip house price inflation then that would create a viability issue, not just for Nama but for everyone else in the market.”

In other words, Nama and its ilk actually need house prices to go up faster than rampant building inflation.

Then again, how else would Nama make the €30,000 profit on each of the 13,000 homes whose construction it backed since 2014?

Because 2+2=5.