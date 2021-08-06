| 14.9°C Dublin

Nadine was not part of a love story, as much as Murtagh tried to make it so. This was murder.

Catherine Fegan

Young mother Nadine Lott was battered to death Expand
Family and friends outside the Criminal Courts of Justice yesterday. Photo: Paddy Cummins/IrishPhotodesk.ie





Like most abusers, Daniel Murtagh did not mean to do it. At least, that is what he wanted the jury to believe.

He loved Nadine Lott, you see, he really, really loved her. After beating her to a pulp, leaving her in a pool of blood and fleeing the scene, he made sure anyone who would listen knew how much he loved her.

He told paramedics he loved her. He told gardaí he loved her. She was the love of his life, his wife to be. He loved her and she loved him.

