Nadine was not part of a love story, as much as Murtagh tried to make it so. This was murder.

Like most abusers, Daniel Murtagh did not mean to do it. At least, that is what he wanted the jury to believe.

He loved Nadine Lott, you see, he really, really loved her. After beating her to a pulp, leaving her in a pool of blood and fleeing the scene, he made sure anyone who would listen knew how much he loved her.

He told paramedics he loved her. He told gardaí he loved her. She was the love of his life, his wife to be. He loved her and she loved him.

This was the recurring theme during the trial of Murtagh, a man so in love with Nadine Lott that he battered her to the point where her own mother did not recognise her.

“I truly love her,” he moaned to gardaí. “She was seeing someone else, she came in shouting and screaming. Best I can tell you is I really love her.”

Love, if it was measured in punches, would indeed have been a factor in Nadine Lott’s brutal death. But hers is not a love story. And although Murtagh made sure she is

not here to speak it, the truth of what happened in the early hours of December 14, 2019 is now known.

The case has shone a light on domestic abuse and raises an uncomfortable but important question: Why do we live in a society where some men think they can beat and kill women who do not obey their ‘rules’?

* * *

Murtagh was sitting forward in his chair in the interview room, his fist clenched, punching the air toward the ground.

“I was going down like that, punching,” he demonstrated to detectives in video footage of his fourth gardaí interview, which was shown to a jury earlier this month.

He agreed Nadine was lying on the ground and that he was “striking down” on her with his fists.

He described how he held a tyre pump charger in his hand to give it more “solidity” as he “pounded”. Gardaí wanted to know at what point the wire on it broke.

“I had a good bit of it wrapped around [my hand] and a lot of it was hanging down and getting in the way so I ripped it off and f***ed it away,” he said.

“I wasn’t hitting her with the thing that was attached to the pump, it was just the cable.”

It was a vivid reconstruc- tion, performed animatedly for the detectives.

Of the many – and there are many – shocking and brutal details that came to light during the trial of Murtagh for the murder of Nadine, the chilling, bravado-laden account of how he delivered blow after blow to the “love of his life” as she lay helpless on the floor is just one.

Murtagh, a self-proclaimed boxer, told gardaí: “I can box man, I can box, I can take 100 kilos easy.”

He had boxed “for years”, he said, and his knuckles were well-conditioned. That is why his hands were not badly damaged after the hiding he gave Nadine.

He only meant to give her a few slaps, he protested. In any case, her friends get “battered by their fellas” nearly every week.

Perhaps, in the twisted head of an abuser, that made it OK to batter Nadine too.

In any event, Murtagh’s normalisation of beating a woman gave a chilling insight into the mindset of a man who saw his ex-partner as someone he owned and controlled – someone he

had the power to dispose

of as and when he saw fit. As he put it himself to gardaí: “If I wanted to kill her I’d kill her.”

The Nadine Lott case is not an isolated one. She was the sixth woman to die violently in 2019.

Two weeks before her death, Garda Commissioner Drew Harris said domestic homicides had outpaced gangland murders by almost two to one in the previous three years.

Yet, he said during a conference on domestic violence, there is far less conversation about domestic homicides and what should be done in respect of them.

Nadine, as the prosecution remarked, had the “dreadful misfortune” of meeting Murtagh when she was on a working visa in Australia in 2012.

She was 24. After becoming pregnant, she returned home, giving birth to the couple’s only child in 2014. They were on and off for a period, at one stage planning to move in together, but ultimately the relationship ended.

If there was any ambiguity about their status in the run up to Nadine’s death, she made her feelings clear to Murtagh less than two weeks before he killed her.

In a WhatsApp message she wrote: “Nothing is ever going to happen between us again, I want to make that clear.”

Despite this, Murtagh, the macho boxer with the conditioned knuckles, somehow thought he had the right to control his ex’s life and say who she was to go out with.

On the night of December 13, he sent Nadine a message requesting: “Please come home soon.”

There are two missed WhatsApp calls from his phone to Nadine, at 12.57am and 1.26am that night. When she did come home, instead of making love to her, which is what he told gardaí he expected would happen, they had a “domestic”.

It was a term, much like “love”, used by Murtagh in the aftermath of the assault to attempt to minimise the brutality of what he had done.

He gave her “six or seven hard digs” but did not “go to town” on her and he did not think it was “as bad” until he saw the blood coming out of her.

“If you look at all our messages, we love each other. I know she was with a lad in Arklow and I was trying to get it out of her,” he said.

In the process of “trying to get, it out of her”, Murtagh turned Nadine’s home, where she should have been safe, into one of the most horrendous assault scenes witnesses had ever seen.

One attending paramedic said it was like a bulldozer had gone through the apartment. There was broken furniture and frames everywhere and the first thing he noticed was that he was walking on broken glass.

In the intensive care unit in St Vincent’s, nurses found bits of wood, ceramics and glass matted in Nadine’s hair. One piece looked like a “bit of a dinner plate”.

As one nurse tried her best to make Nadine presentable for her family coming in later that day, she realised it was pointless.

“It didn’t make a huge difference what I did to her, as they had already seen her at the scene,” she said.

* * *

As often happens in murder trials, the victim – the reason there is a trial in the first place – often gets lost.

The essence of who they are, the lives they touched and the future they never got to see all become reduced to a collection of injuries and a cause of death. Only when a trial ends can the loved ones left behind try to correct that imbalance.

From what is known of Nadine outside of the proceedings in court, there was much more to her than her relationship with Murtagh.

Foremost, she was a devoted mother. Her partner in life, before it was so violently ended, was her six-year-old daughter.

Together they formed part of a tight-knit family circle, of which Nadine’s mother Claire was the backbone. Nadine and her mother are said to have been incredibly close, sharing a bond akin to that of best friends.

It was Claire who knelt by her daughter’s bloodied body, desperately trying to breathe life into her, while Murtagh was tearing around the roads in Wicklow, having beat her senseless.

As his trial revealed, genuine remorse, if it exists anywhere in his being, has been stifled entirely with his concern for only himself.

He told gardaí he could not remember Nadine arriving home that night, and the next thing he recalled was “driving down back roads” with the radio blaring.

“I was crying and popping tablets. I could see death coming for myself,” he said.

In the end, death came for someone else. Nadine Lott’s last moments with the man who “loved her” were terror-filled, resulting in 64 individual injuries. She never regained consciousness after what was described as a “sustained” and “appalling” assault.

Had she survived, she would have had life-altering injuries that included facial disfigurement and being blind in one eye.

This is not a love story, as much as Murtagh tried to reframe it as one. This is a story about a defenceless mother, mercilessly beaten to death in her own home by a vicious, controlling brute. This is a murder story.