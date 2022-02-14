| 5.3°C Dublin

My uncle Justin Fashanu’s experience of being a gay footballer must never be repeated

Amal Fashanu

Justin Fashanu (PA)

Justin Fashanu (PA)

It’s over a year since I contributed to the Channel 4 documentary Football’s Coming Out . I hoped then, as I continue to now, that football and wider society will imminently welcome an openly gay professional footballer with open arms.

It has been 31 years since my uncle Justin Fashanu, or any other professional British player, came out publicly. In the past, players knew that if they were to disclose their sexuality, they would soon be – if they weren’t already – a household name. Would this be the case today? Unfortunately, people are still living with that same trepidation and have a genuine fear over being their honest selves in the current environment.

