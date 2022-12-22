| 5.5°C Dublin

My trips to Temple Street have been fleeting, but the visceral, raw helplessness and despair I felt during them will likely never leave me

Ellen Coyne

For any parent, taking your small child to the hospital is a frightening experience Expand
Monika Cwiok, Anne-Marie Gleeson, Kate Early and Alyson Farrell performing Riverdance as a fundraiser in aid of LauraLynn Expand

As far as I know, Temple Street only exists at night. I’ve only ever been there in the scary late hours that often define and dominate the scary early days of parenthood. My Temple Street is always washed in the sodium orange of streetlights, always the only source of life on inner-city streets that are otherwise utterly deserted.

Taking a baby to hospital is terrible. You rush to the emergency department in a car quiet enough to feel cold. On scary nights like those, I could barely look at my partner in case I found in his face enough comfort to verbalise my deepest dread. I didn’t really want him to find that same comfort in me, either. You are so delirious with worry that these nights can start to feel almost astral, like maybe if you said your worst fears out loud, you’d curse the stars into aligning and realising them.

