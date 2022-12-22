My trips to Temple Street have been fleeting, but the visceral, raw helplessness and despair I felt during them will likely never leave me

As far as I know, Temple Street only exists at night. I’ve only ever been there in the scary late hours that often define and dominate the scary early days of parenthood. My Temple Street is always washed in the sodium orange of streetlights, always the only source of life on inner-city streets that are otherwise utterly deserted.

Taking a baby to hospital is terrible. You rush to the emergency department in a car quiet enough to feel cold. On scary nights like those, I could barely look at my partner in case I found in his face enough comfort to verbalise my deepest dread. I didn’t really want him to find that same comfort in me, either. You are so delirious with worry that these nights can start to feel almost astral, like maybe if you said your worst fears out loud, you’d curse the stars into aligning and realising them.

That kind of panic does strange things to you. While sitting in the car, on the cruel rotation between waiting outside and holding him in the triage room, I would watch other parents in the rear-view mirror leaving the hospital with their babies — a weight lifted from their shoulders and a car seat hanging from their arms. I started to wonder if maybe, on any one night, there is a finite amount of luck in the world. These little children were leaving, they were lucky. Will there be enough luck left by the time they get to my one?

These nights belie the fable of maternal instinct. Devastating possibilities became certainties in my mind. But despite my hopelessness, hours later out came my own car seat — with what I was sure was the most resilient little tot in the world strapped into it.

These Temple Street trips have, thank God, been fleeting and few between. But the visceral, primal and raw helplessness and despair that I felt during them will likely never leave me. No more than anyone else, I can’t think of a single mortal thing I wouldn’t sacrifice to not have a sick child.

How is it then that the suffering of children so often remains tolerable?

So when I say the following, it’s not from naivety, and it’s not from mawkish seasonal sentimentality. I am truly confused by the lacuna that remains where State support should be for so many families of sick children in Ireland. To take one example: LauraLynn, the children’s hospice and palliative care service, relies heavily on the generosity of public donations to do its essential, meaningful and life-changing work. Earlier this year, someone bought me tickets to see Riverdance. When we arrived at the show, we realised that it was a fundraiser for LauraLynn, the country’s only children’s hospice. Four mothers — Anne-Marie Gleeson, Kate Early, Alyson Farrell and Monika Cwiok — performed the iconic Riverdance finale in front of a packed Gaiety Theatre having only spent 10 hours learning it over the course of the two weeks previous.

Expand Close Monika Cwiok, Anne-Marie Gleeson, Kate Early and Alyson Farrell performing Riverdance as a fundraiser in aid of LauraLynn / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Monika Cwiok, Anne-Marie Gleeson, Kate Early and Alyson Farrell performing Riverdance as a fundraiser in aid of LauraLynn

It was one of the most touching things I have ever seen, and I know I was not the only one who was grateful for the dignity afforded to me by the house lights being down. All four women had used the services of LauraLynn for their families. The hospice had given them the chance to be parents — a glorious respite from being 24-hour carers. So, in a way, their extraordinary feat became a little more plain and clear. Of course, a mother would do that for a service like LauraLynn. You’d do anything for them too, if it was you.

I’m not a tenacious Leinster House journalist, and I’m really not that literate in the art of political science. I can’t predict or analyse crises, and I’m often stumped by what does seize the news agenda and what does not. But when I see pictures of small spines curved by scoliosis, or hear parents weeping on national radio because of the emotional costs they bear over a drug that the State won’t cover, or indeed see people shaking buckets for a children’s hospice outside a dance show, I do wonder.

Behind the big political machine are people and, no matter who they are or what their story is, they must all surely know and love a child. And if you do love a child, it’s likely made you softer and more vulnerable to the influential force of empathy. How is it then that the suffering of children so often remains tolerable? How could it be that the unseen forces, the ones that bend status and break conventions when it may suit less-honourable causes, can remain so unmoved when it counts?

Perhaps because, a lot of the time, the goodness of people will try its best to negate the badness of policies. Throughout this year, and particularly throughout this season, people all over Ireland have done extraordinary things to raise extraordinary amounts of money for causes and organisations that rely heavily on donations. This includes LauraLynn: an organisation that, in my view, stepped in to provide the kind of care that the State should have been doing anyway. The generosity of the Irish public is deep, and those donations will make a huge difference. But I’m sure a little more wouldn’t hurt. lauralynn.ie/donate