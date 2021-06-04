| 9.3°C Dublin

Close

Premium

My surprising pandemic TV binge-watch

Daniel W Drezner

Notebook

Dan Drezner Expand

Close

Dan Drezner

Dan Drezner

Dan Drezner

When Madam Secretary, created by Barbara Hall, premiered in the autumn of 2014, I watched the pilot out of curiosity.  A fictionalised television show about the conduct of American foreign policy was pretty unusual.

Having the protagonist make the leap from the intelligence community to academia was even more unusual. I felt honour-bound to check out the Téa Leoni vehicle.

After the pilot, I did not watch another episode, for the same reason that doctors do not watch medical shows or lawyers do not watch legal shows: the lack of verisimilitude is so large that all this foreign policy wonk could do was notice the flaws.

Related topics

More On Netflix

Most Watched

Privacy