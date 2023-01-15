My son came into the world with an air of concern. Now, I know he just has a smaller ‘window of tolerance’

I’m a sensitive person. I get overwhelmed easily, I feel my emotions greatly and I like a calm environment. My son, as I am now learning through conversations with experts, is a lot like me, though he’s a little further along on the sensitivity spectrum.

He’s what you’d call a highly sensitive person. Reassuringly, it’s not a disorder, it’s simply a trait. Nor is it a bad thing — sensitive kids are wonderful in so many ways — but it can make the early years more challenging for the child and the parent.

Though my pregnancy and labour were straightforward, it’s safe to say my beautiful boy came rushing into the world with an air of concern. He wasn’t a settled baby by any means, and I often wondered if he was even a happy baby.

For the first two years of his life, I blamed myself for this, thinking it was more a case of me not being able to handle my new role as a parent than simply his nature. Only recently, in a conversation with Dr Aoife Durcan — @highlysensitivepsychologist on Instagram — did I put down the proverbial frying pan with which I’d been beating myself over the head for so long. Caelan, according to this psychologist (and parent to her own highly sensitive son) was likely born with a smaller ‘window of tolerance’. ​

The window of tolerance, Dr Durcan explained, is something we all have. It’s a helpful nervous-system-regulation concept developed by the legendary clinical professor of psychiatry at the UCLA School of Medicine, Dr Dan Siegel, to explain our varying responses to stress and adversity. When we’re within our respective windows, we find ourselves in the optimal state of ‘arousal’ in which we can function at our best. In here, we feel at ease. We are curious, we thrive, we learn, we play, we relate well to ourselves and others.

Read More

When internal or external stressors push us outside our window, we experience either hyper-arousal or hypo-arousal. In a state of hyper-arousal, we can feel anxious, overwhelmed, panicked; while in the latter, we can feel low, withdrawn or depressed.​

Some of us are born with big windows of tolerance, meaning we can endure quite a lot (be it stimulation or noise, when you think of an infant, for example) before our equilibrium is thrown off. Those of us with roomy windows will likely find life a little easier to navigate. But then there are those who seem to come into the world with much smaller windows of tolerance. What might seem like fun or no big deal to one child can feel like too much for someone like my son. Of course, he can’t fully explain this or understand it for himself, so it comes out (at least for my son) in upsetness, meltdowns and separation anxiety.

The window within which we are born is entirely a case of nature. But that’s not to say that nurture can’t help to grow the window with time. What won’t help it grow is resisting it, and forcing yourself — or your child — out of it. Instead, you have to work with it, gently reassuring your mind — or theirs — that you are safe.

I have, at times, gotten so frustrated that my son is not more amenable to, for example, a change in routine or a tag on the inside of his jumper. He gets upset if we bump into someone and stop for a chat when he wasn’t expecting it. He likes to be in the know, and planning ahead with him has made a massive difference to his disposition. It gives him a chance to process what’s coming up, and, as such, he’s less likely to throw a wobbler because not everything is coming at him out of nowhere.

Recently, his sensitivity seemed to go up several notches, and were it not for what I’ve learned, I would never have connected the dots. Our neighbours were having a lot of construction work done, which meant a huge amount of drilling from one end of the day to the next. Each day, he would ask me to turn it off. He told me it scared him. I tried my best to reassure him, but as the days went on, he got more and more anxious about being away from me. It was a hard few weeks. With my new understanding of the window of tolerance, I was able to understand his behaviour, which, in itself, was powerful. He was not acting out because he’s a difficult child. It was not something I needed to fix in him.

While I’d love to make life easier for him, simply understanding why things are the way they are, and working with his window rather than against it, has made our days together far more enjoyable.