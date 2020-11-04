| 2.2°C Dublin

My old home in Ballinteer now a scene of unspeakable tragedy where mother and two children died

Sinead Ryan

Seema Banu pictured with her two children Expand

The year 2020 has been one of tragedy but none strikes at the heart more than a family obliterated by sudden violence.

For Seema Banu and her two children, all three now sadly perished in a quiet South Dublin estate last week, the shock resonated with me all the more since it was in my old house that they died. I lived in that same three-bed, red-brick in Llewellyn Court many years ago and although it has had different owners, to know an unspeakable catastrophe – its details as yet undetermined – happened there, in the very space in which I once lived, decorated, ate and slept, was almost visceral in its impact.
