My old home in Ballinteer now a scene of unspeakable tragedy where mother and two children died

The year 2020 has been one of tragedy but none strikes at the heart more than a family obliterated by sudden violence.

For Seema Banu and her two children, all three now sadly perished in a quiet South Dublin estate last week, the shock resonated with me all the more since it was in my old house that they died.

I lived in that same three-bed, red-brick in Llewellyn Court many years ago and although it has had different owners, to know an unspeakable catastrophe – its details as yet undetermined – happened there, in the very space in which I once lived, decorated, ate and slept, was almost visceral in its impact.

An immigrant family who had only moved to Ireland earlier this year, I hope and believe, that Seema, little Asfira (11) and her small brother, six-year-old Faizan experienced only kindness and support from their neighbours.

I hope those little children had some nice friends in their school, the local Educate Together and in the area, filled as it is with families not that different to them, good people, trying to make the best of things, and with their own struggles and challenges, joy and happiness, worries and concerns.

Seema and her children were due to fly home to her family in India last Thursday; a journey they will now make in a very different way.

I wish my former neighbours strength and hope, despite the awful tragedy of what has happened and the family can now rest in peace.

Don’t use cheap sanitiser muck on your hands

COVID is taking its toll on our bodies as well as our minds. For many of us, the dreaded Covid Kilo has made a return during this latest lockdown (in Dublin we’re ahead of the rest of the country, having had a two-week head start on our slimmer rural folk).

We’re not sleeping properly, are cranky and frustrated and this time around just trying to get through it until we’re told we’re released from Level 5

again. Or is that just me?

When I discovered my hands had started flaking a while back, dry itchy, red and quite sore, I took myself off to the pharmacist for her advice. “Sanitiser,” she said.

Yes I’m using it, I replied. Every shop, at home, as we’re supposed to.

That’s the problem, she said. Some places are using poor quality gels and while they’re doing the disinfecting job they’re meant to, it’s leaving the skin wretched. She gave me an ointment which cleared it up in a week and advised me to buy “good” sanitiser and keep it in my handbag to use instead, which I have.

After blaming the cheapskate grocery stores who might have punted out on a bit of decent hygiene, given the huge profits they must be raking in, it seems they’re not the only ones to blame.

Now schools have seen 50 products banned, including one third of all hand sanitiser gels, especially ViraPro because it contains methanol, which can cause dermatitis and irritation. While one would expect the Department of Education to have checked compliance levels before permitting its vast orders, maybe they’re not the only ones favouring expediency over quality.

Slovakia takes positive attitude to Covid testing

SLOVAKIA, a country with around the same population as us, has introduced mass Covid testing. A huge undertaking, two thirds are already done, showing a positivity rate of 1.06pc. With just 219 deaths reported overall, do we have a lesson to learn?