My old home in Ballinteer now a scene of unspeakable tragedy where mother and two children died

| 2.2°C Dublin
Premium
The year 2020 has been one of tragedy but none strikes at the heart more than a family obliterated by sudden violence.For Seema Banu and her two children, all three now sadly perished in a quiet South Dublin estate last week, the shock resonated with me all the more since it was in my old house that they died. I lived in that same three-bed, red-brick in Llewellyn Court many years ago and although it has had different owners, to know an unspeakable catastrophe – its details as yet undetermined – happened there, in the very space in which I once lived, decorated, ate and slept, was almost visceral in its impact.
Don’t use cheap sanitiser muck on your handsCOVID is taking its toll on our bodies as well as our minds. For many of us, the dreaded Covid Kilo has made a return during this latest lockdown (in Dublin we’re ahead of the rest of the country, having had a two-week head start on our slimmer rural folk).
Irish Independent