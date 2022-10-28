| 14.1°C Dublin

Close

Premium

My kids loved getting up-close with the Nativity animals – it’s a shame this time-honoured tradition is being scrapped by Dublin’s mayor

Melanie Finn

Green Party councillor Caroline Conroy brought motion to get rid of live animal crib

Lindi Lou Collier from St Joseph&rsquo;s Preschool, Dublin 8, at previous opening of the IFA Live Animal Crib in The Mansion House. Photo: Conor McCabe Photography Expand

Close

Lindi Lou Collier from St Joseph&rsquo;s Preschool, Dublin 8, at previous opening of the IFA Live Animal Crib in The Mansion House. Photo: Conor McCabe Photography

Lindi Lou Collier from St Joseph’s Preschool, Dublin 8, at previous opening of the IFA Live Animal Crib in The Mansion House. Photo: Conor McCabe Photography

Lindi Lou Collier from St Joseph’s Preschool, Dublin 8, at previous opening of the IFA Live Animal Crib in The Mansion House. Photo: Conor McCabe Photography

IT was December 2021 and our second year as a family living with Covid. Case numbers were starting to creep up again ahead of Ireland’s third wave of Omicron – and Christmas events were starting to be cancelled like a row of dominoes all over the country.

Stuck for options, and keen to keep some kind of normality for our three boys under 10, we opted to bring them into town to visit the Irish Farmers’ Association’s ( IFA) Live Animal Crib at Dublin’s Mansion House.

Related topics

More On IFA

Most Watched

Privacy