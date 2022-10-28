My kids loved getting up-close with the Nativity animals – it’s a shame this time-honoured tradition is being scrapped by Dublin’s mayor

IT was December 2021 and our second year as a family living with Covid. Case numbers were starting to creep up again ahead of Ireland’s third wave of Omicron – and Christmas events were starting to be cancelled like a row of dominoes all over the country.

Stuck for options, and keen to keep some kind of normality for our three boys under 10, we opted to bring them into town to visit the Irish Farmers’ Association’s ( IFA) Live Animal Crib at Dublin’s Mansion House.

For the two youngest boys, it was their first time seeing the moving crib.

Like typical Dubs, they loved getting up-close to the farm animals peacefully nestled into the Nativity scene.

The nosy seven-year-old looked puzzled as he gazed into the crib.

“But where’s Jesus?” he asked before we explained that he hadn’t been born yet, of course.

Well-organised, with no queues, it kicked off our festive celebrations in town as we continued on the fun with a trip to Dublin Castle’s excellent Christmas market.

We pumped them full of sugary treats before heading home, job done.

For us as a family, it was all about giving them new experiences, which had been denied to youngsters during those dreary two years of lockdowns.

So it was with no small amount of dismay that I read about the decision to scrap the animal crib on Dawson Street this Christmas for the first time in 27 years.

The decision followed a motion brought by the Lord Mayor of Dublin, Green Party councillor Caroline Conroy which got the full support from members of the council’s protocol committee.

The live crib has been running since 1995 with a farm in Wicklow supplying the animals, which are brought into town at 9am and stay until 6pm. The IFA, which helps organise the supply of the animals, has naturally expressed its disappointment at the decision.

The IFA also claimed it got no communication on the decision from the mayor’s office and that it had already started the planning stage for the crib.

The IFA has described it as a “hugely popular part of the pre-Christmas tradition in Dublin”.

A spokesperson for the Mayor Conroy said that she was keen to create a new Christmas experience for 2022, which will include a Nativity scene but “without the live animal element”.

It’s understood that she would like to incorporate an idea “based on how the Mansion House might have looked at Christmas back in 1715 when Dublin Corporation purchased the building”.

While design plans have not yet been finalised, the new nativity scene will complement DCC’s Winter Lights Festival.

Now without seeing the final product, it’s impossible to know how it will compare to what was there before, namely the live animal crib.

But I would have concerns over how members of the public would react to the decision not to feature the crib this year, as the move underestimates how attached many people are to the Christmas event.

There are so few family-oriented events that are completely free in Dublin city centre in the run-up to Christmas and this is one that has become a tradition for many people.

It also brings huge numbers into that area of town, with many families opting to make a day of it, going on shopping outings afterwards or bringing their kids for a few treats.

We don’t yet know the full reasons behind this controversial decision by the Lord Mayor.

But personally speaking, my kids are somewhat philistines when it comes to such lofty cultural concepts about historical scenes.

They just wouldn’t get the same kick from a Nativity scene akin to how it would have been displayed 300 years as they would from seeing live farm animals. The live crib was something that has been successfully running for nearly three decades, the animals appeared to be well-minded and in good health so it seems a curious decision to suddenly stop this time-honoured tradition.