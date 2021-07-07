| 12.4°C Dublin

My head wants England to win Euros, but my heart wants them to fail spectacularly

Ian O'Doherty

Illustration by Graeme Keyes Expand

Every couple of years, the average Irish football fan goes through a routine that is now so familiar it has become a veritable tradition.

First, we watch our own team try, and invariably fail, to qualify for either the Euros or the World Cup. Once the disappointment of failing to advance has faded, we go into the next emotional cycle – convincing ourselves our absence from the tournament is probably for the best because we would have been hammered in the group stages.

Then, once we have managed to convince ourselves we’re actually relieved we’re not joining the great footballing nations of the world, we go back to our favourite national pastime – laughing at the English football team and entertaining all sorts of Very Bad Thoughts about them.

