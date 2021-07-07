My head wants England to win Euros, but my heart wants them to fail spectacularly

Every couple of years, the average Irish football fan goes through a routine that is now so familiar it has become a veritable tradition.

First, we watch our own team try, and invariably fail, to qualify for either the Euros or the World Cup. Once the disappointment of failing to advance has faded, we go into the next emotional cycle – convincing ourselves our absence from the tournament is probably for the best because we would have been hammered in the group stages.

Then, once we have managed to convince ourselves we’re actually relieved we’re not joining the great footballing nations of the world, we go back to our favourite national pastime – laughing at the English football team and entertaining all sorts of Very Bad Thoughts about them.

I used to have my own little tradition whenever a major tournament rolled around – I’d write a column about why we should all support England. Let’s face it, our instinctive loathing of the team and our unbridled schadenfreude when they eventually flop out in some new and hilariously destructive fashion should be beneath us.

With the exception of that vestigial rump of dedicated republicans who will always resent the English, most of us have a perfectly reasonable relationship with them. Certainly, when I was growing up as a teenage music fanatic, I always felt I had more in common with people from Manchester than I did with someone from Galway. Most of us grew up listening to English bands. We all watch English TV shows. Many of us are related or married to English people. In many ways, both good and bad, we have become virtually indistinct from our neighbours.

So, given the fact the ties that bind us are so tight and so interlinked, this national desire to see Ingerland utterly humiliated at every tournament is a shameful descent into parochialism and ABE (Anyone But England).

It’s not particularly pleasant. It’s certainly neither rational nor logical, but football is not about logic or rationality. If it was, we’d spend 90 minutes looking at statisticians.

My head really wants England to do well. This particular squad seems to be filled with the kind of people we used to refer to as Solid Lads. Marcus Rashford managed to take on Boris Johnson’s government in a row over free school meals – and he won, singlehandedly forcing the prime minister into a humiliating climb down. Jordan Henderson recently received plaudits for his vocal and sincere support for the right of gay and trans people to go to matches dressed however they see fit.

It’s certainly a sign this particular team, under the guidance of a manager who seems to be a decent and down to earth kind of chap, are far more socially engaged than many of their predecessors.

Ultimately, this is the kind of England team populated by players you would be happy to bring home to meet your mother. And that’s not something you often get to say about their national team.

So, with their dedication to social justice and their generally pleasant demeanour, maybe this is the year we will all rally around them?

Not a bit of it. All those columns I wrote that urged readers to get behind the English team were bunkum. I certainly meant them at the time and I was quite dismissive of those who swore they would never cheer for the Old Enemy. But sometimes in life, and particularly in football, what the head wants and what the heart feels are two entirely different things.

The rational part of my brain says it’s absurd to hold such visceral enmity toward a bunch of players I normally admire on a weekly basis. And then, within 30 seconds of watching Alan Shearer and Gary Lineker patronise the other teams and start to waffle on about football coming home, my heart immediately starts rooting for the opposition.

If the main Irish weakness is a fondness for a drop of booze, surely the English equivalent is their obsessive, evidence-free conviction they will win every tournament they enter. They just can’t help themselves and, in many ways, we should be sympathetic toward this insane national delusion that only brings them misery and heartache.

But that’s what makes it fun for the rest of us. While it’s increasingly difficult to actively dislike the current team, it’s equally difficult to watch their fans booing the German national anthem without immediately hoping they get walloped.

In fact, if, as many observers had initially predicted, Germany had beaten England on penalties, I honestly believe I may have died from the laughter. Now, however, having finally beaten the Germans in the knockout stages of a tournament, their hubris knows no bounds.

However – look away now if you’re of a sensitive disposition – there’s a very good chance they will actually win the Euros.

Dear Lord, we’ll never hear the end of it. Wanting England to lose is not, as some claim, an example of anti-English racism. It’s more a case of enjoying the sight of the blowhards being knocked down. Ideally, that will happen when they squander a load of chances and then lose on penalties.

This sentiment may not reflect well on us. It probably does tap into lower angels of our nature. But, by God, it’s impossible to ignore. After more than a year of misery and boredom, we’re entitled to a bit of light relief, and relief doesn’t come much lighter than watching England being dumped out of a tournament.

But we should brace ourselves for the grim possibility that they will indeed lift the trophy.

Is there anything we can do to soften that blow?

Here’s my advice – stick 20 quid on England if they beat Denmark tonight. That way, even if they do win, you’ll at least have a few bob to soften the blow.