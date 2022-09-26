| 13.8°C Dublin

Close

Premium

My friend may be leaving it late to pursue Hollywood dream but he doesn’t have to search far for inspiration

John Daly

Hooray for Hollywood (Yui Mok/PA) Expand

Close

Hooray for Hollywood (Yui Mok/PA)

Hooray for Hollywood (Yui Mok/PA)

Hooray for Hollywood (Yui Mok/PA)

A friend of mine is well on the way to upending his pleasant life.

After a successful business career, he’s sold his firm, pocketed a tidy profit and set in motion a lifelong dream to “see if I’ve got any Eastwood in me”.

More On Saoirse Ronan

Most Watched

Privacy