My friend may be leaving it late to pursue Hollywood dream but he doesn’t have to search far for inspiration

A friend of mine is well on the way to upending his pleasant life.

After a successful business career, he’s sold his firm, pocketed a tidy profit and set in motion a lifelong dream to “see if I’ve got any Eastwood in me”.

Well past the Big 50, he’s backing this ambition with an advanced acting course – taking his shot on a mad gamble against odds far worse than this week’s Lotto. Even so, I’m still slightly envious of his mature chutzpah.

Turns out my movie-mad mate is not alone in this urge to test his chops before the unforgiving camera lens, with Irish actors now a well-established presence all over the global film industry. Flick on the TV any night of the week, and it’s a safe bet you’ll find Colm Meaney, Saoirse Ronan, Cillian Murphy, Barry Keoghan or Ruth Negga strutting their thespian stuff in blockbusters.

A trip to the cinema offers a similar Celtic high-five with ageing stars such as Pierce Brosnan, Liam Neeson and Ciarán Hinds still clocking up leading roles. Even the fleet-footed Michael Flatley is winging it as a Bond wannabe in Blackbird.

If a previous generation heeded the famous Noel Coward lyric “Don’t put your daughter on the stage, Mrs Worthington”, many mothers of 2022 are happy to push their offspring from the nest in the vain hope of donning a fancy frock for Oscars night.

In the rush to cater to the burgeoning demand of starry-eyed hopefuls, acting schools are opening across the country to equip the Brosnans and Branaghs of tomorrow with the thespian tools of the trade.

Earlier this year, the Atlantic Academy, based in the Connemara Gaeltacht, launched a training programme aimed at Irish-speaking “Cailín Ciúin types” chasing the growing opportunities in this talent-hungry industry. It’s a similar story down south, with Michael Fassbender’s West End House School of Arts in his native Killarney.

And if the Oscar-nominated Fassbender needs support, he need look no further than another Killarney megastar, Jessie Buckley.

Taken as a percentage of global star power, Irish talent has been punching far above its weight for over a century in the legendary form of Maureen O’Hara, Richard Harris, Michael Gambon and Ray McAnally.

Our little island may be known worldwide for export champions like Kerrygold butter, Jameson whiskey and Clonakilty black pudding – but the Exchequer darlings of tomorrow could well be those acting sensations who’ll captivate hearts from Sydney to Sao Paulo.

And if my buddy, who is keen to unleash his inner Clint, needs motivation for the challenging journey ahead, he need only recall Peter O’Toole’s overnight transformation following Lawrence of Arabia’s premiere 60 years ago.

“I woke up to find I was famous, so I bought a white Rolls-Royce and drove down Sunset Boulevard, wearing dark specs and a white suit, waving like the Queen Mum.” He also helped start the latest Irish migration to Tinseltown that still flourishes today.