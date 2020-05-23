| 9.3°C Dublin

Close

Premium

My 'Fair City' lockdown lock-in at McCoys of Carrigstown gave a taste of problems pubs will face

Billy Keane

Keane's Kingdom

'Do not despair. Pubs will breathe freedom again. Its a question of how and when.' (stock image) Expand

Close

'Do not despair. Pubs will breathe freedom again. Its a question of how and when.' (stock image)

'Do not despair. Pubs will breathe freedom again. Its a question of how and when.' (stock image)

'Do not despair. Pubs will breathe freedom again. Its a question of how and when.' (stock image)

By now I am sure some of you at least have seen last Monday night's 'Claire Byrne Live' on RTÉ One.

But before we go any further I have to declare an interest. Is this the first time ever a TV contributor critiqued a show he appeared in himself?

Guess what part I played on the set of 'Fair City'. I was barman. It was a classic case of art imitating life. John B's was always more of a stage than a bar. Life is a soap anyway and us bar staff are the actors. 