While filling in the census form, I had to live up to a harsh reality: my young kids can’t speak Irish.

Last Sunday evening, my pen wavered over the question about whether they can speak our native tongue. I was almost about to tick yes and admit they can’t speak it very well.

They’re all still at primary school. Having helped the eldest two with their homework, I know the honest answer is that they can’t even string a sentence together in Irish.

The youngest still has an excuse – however illusory – for not being able to. She’s still early in the cycle, but already the omens aren’t good.

My Irish isn’t great and very rarely used, but at least I can muddle through when needed. I’m one of those who has resorted to using a cúpla focal when in a foreign country to ensure the conversation at the restaurant table remains indecipherable to nearby diners.

But before I marked “no” on the census form, I decided on an ad hoc assessment.

I stuck my head around the sitting room door.

“Conas atá tú?”

Confused faces lifted from glowing screens. I repeated it. Laugher this time. Scrunched brows.

“Cén t-am é?”

I might as well have been speaking Japanese.

And with those two simple questions, I got my answer.

The eldest insisted that he can speak some while at school, but I wasn’t sufficiently convinced.

In fact, for months he has been learning, of all things, German on Duolingo – an online language education service. He can tell me that I’m stupid and that it’s cold outside while sounding like he’s from Berlin.

He even asked me to write on the census form that he speaks German at home.

But he might be on to something with Duolingo. That company has previously said it has more people learning Irish online around the world than there are native speakers of the language.

That is something, I guess, that can help ensure active use of Irish survives.

The Irish I learned at secondary school during the 1980s was drilled into us. I did honours and got a D. Getting that pass mark was arduous and involved a huge amount of study – but still, a D.

No revisionism of Peig Sayers is going to persuade me her biography wasn’t anything but a depressing, boring and horrendous way to try to instil a love of Irish in teenagers. And the poetry we endured, with its foundations in famine and oppression, was equally unlikely to persuade teens they should immerse themselves in the language.

My Irish teacher during the final year or two at school wore a black suit every day – in mourning, it was said, until Ireland was united. I wonder if he is still wearing it now in retirement, still covered with chalk dust.

A couple of friends and myself got some extra after-school tuition from him before the Leaving Certificate as we tried to wade through that often impenetrable poetry.

I remember he asked us to tidy a filing cabinet as we arrived late one afternoon. It was overflowing with clippings about Northern Ireland: the RUC firing rubber bullets; marches; heated politics; murders; and all the other awful things that defined the Troubles.

He was enthused by Irish, though, something that we couldn’t really connect with. We wanted to never have to read about Peig again or learn lines from An Droimeann Donn Dílis. So how is it that kids can progress through primary education and still be barely able to string together a sentence in Irish?

Is it our fault that we don’t speak to them in Irish? I never spoke Irish at home as a youngster, but still manage to be able to converse in it – sort of – decades later.

Is it a problem still with how it’s taught? That might have something to do with it, which would be a shame. If so, what’s the right way to teach it, or does it always just suffer from student apathy because they often can’t see the benefit of it, now or in the long term? Maybe a bit of that, too.

Perhaps they’ll return to it in years to come, as many of us do to things we may have shunned in earlier years.

But when my kids’ descendants dig out our census form a century from now, I wonder if they will think it strange their ancestors couldn’t speak Irish? And who knows, perhaps by the time the next census comes around, I’ll be able to tick that “yes” box.