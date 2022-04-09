| -0.2°C Dublin

My eldest can tell me I’m stupid in German, but all I got were confused stares when I dared to ask: ‘Conas atá tú?’

John Mulligan

No revisionism of Peig Sayers is going to persuade me that her biography wasn't anything but a depressing, boring and horrendous way to try to instil a love of Irish in teenagers. Photo: David Monahan
Eileen Murphy, head of Census administration at the Central Statistics Office. Photo: Jason Clarke

No revisionism of Peig Sayers is going to persuade me that her biography wasn&rsquo;t anything but a depressing, boring and horrendous way to try to instil a love of Irish in teenagers. Photo: David Monahan

No revisionism of Peig Sayers is going to persuade me that her biography wasn’t anything but a depressing, boring and horrendous way to try to instil a love of Irish in teenagers. Photo: David Monahan

Eileen Murphy, head of Census administration at the Central Statistics Office. Photo: Jason Clarke

Eileen Murphy, head of Census administration at the Central Statistics Office. Photo: Jason Clarke

No revisionism of Peig Sayers is going to persuade me that her biography wasn’t anything but a depressing, boring and horrendous way to try to instil a love of Irish in teenagers. Photo: David Monahan

While filling in the census form, I had to live up to a harsh reality: my young kids can’t speak Irish.

Last Sunday evening, my pen wavered over the question about whether they can speak our native tongue. I was almost about to tick yes and admit they can’t speak it very well.

